Derry City part ways with manager Ruaidhri Higgins

Derry City Football Club have parted ways with manager Ruaidhrí Higgins, releasing him from the remainder of his contract by mutual consent.

During his tenure, Higgins led the club to two FAI Cup finals, winning the 2022 competition but losing last weekend to Drogheda United.

In their statement, the club said: “The Candystripes achieved European qualification each season as well as two second place finishes. European qualification was a particular achievement in his first season having inherited a side that was then bottom of the league.

“In 2023 the club progressed to the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League only eventually losing out on penalties. Ruaidhri’s time in charge saw record season ticket sales and strong match attendances.

“The 2024 season ended in disappointment on Sunday with the FAI Cup final defeat, however it should be remembered that the club came within three games of achieving a magnificent double.

“The Board of Directors and everyone involved with Derry City Football Club would like to thank Ruaidhrí for all he has done for the club and we wish him and his family every success for the future.

“Ruaidhrí will always be welcome at the Ryan McBride Brandywell stadium as a long-time Derry City fan.”

The club added that the search for a new manager will begin immediately.