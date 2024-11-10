Derry City miss out on FAI Cup after Drogheda show strength at the Aviva to end Candystripes season on a low

10 November 2024; Andre Wisdom of Derry City reacts after a penalty was awarded against his side during the Sports Direct Men's FAI Cup Final match between Drogheda United and Derry City at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

FAI Cup Final: Derry City 0-2 Drogheda United

Derry City’s miserable season came to an end after a terrible Sports Direct FAI Cup Final performance, at the Aviva Stadium.

Drogheda United’s heart and desire resulted in them claiming their second cup success since 2005.

Kevin Doherty’s chargers, who face Bray Wanderers next Sunday in the play-off to guarantee their Premier Division status in 2025, but on this showing they should have too much for the First Division men.

For City, their terrible end-of-season form continued on what is the biggest day in the League of Ireland calendar and the defeat means no European football in 2025.

The defeat and performances for the majority of the season means that boss Ruaidhrí Higgins will come under massive pressure and his position as manager going forward will be a big decision for chairman Philip O’Doherty.

United had the first chance on five minutes as Douglas James Taylor flicked the ball on for striking partner Frantz Pierrot, but the big front man was denied a close-range shot at goal after a superb last-ditch tackle by Mark Connolly.

City after another slow start never really got going in the opening 20 minutes and the showpiece final was disappointing in the opening quarter.

Derry goalkeeper Brian Maher was called into action on 25 minutes, as he dived low to his left to push away Darragh Markey’s deflected effort.

That save sparked the Candystripes into life and they went close to breaking the deadlock as Ronan Boyce’s pass down the right found Paul Mullan’s low right-wing cross found fellow Scot Daniel Mullen, but his clever back flick from close range was kept out by a diving United net-minder Luke Dennison.

On the half-hour mark a lovely turn inside the box by Patrick McEleney ended with the skipper finding Sadou Diallo inside the box, but the midfielder who missed the 2022 final through suspension, saw his tame side-footed effort from 12 yards saved by Dennison.

That Diallo chance came after City got two midfielders into the box, which in turn caused problems for Drogheda and that quick tempo and players into the box is something, which Derry supporters have been crying out for large parts of the season.

United took the lead on 38 minutes as Shane Farrell’s right-wing free-kick deep to the back post caught out Mark Connolly and Andrew Quinn ghosted in at the back post to side foot home past Maher, who in truth should have done better.

Derry’s disappointing first half was summed up right before the break as captain McEleney had to be replaced by Will Patching after a heavy fall under Ryan Brennan’s challenge.

Drogheda went close to adding a second on 48 minutes but James Taylor got in at the back post, but his effort towards goal was blocked by a backtracking Boyce.

Derry had a half chance on 54 minutes as Boyce’s low right-wing cross found Mullen at the near post, but his clipped effort from close range was straight at Dennison.

Higgins didn’t take long to a double change just before the hour mark with Colm Whelan and Sean Robertson replacing Scottish pair McMullan and Mullen, but it was the County Louth men who doubled their advantage on 58 minutes.

A superb piece of skill by Conor Kane saw him skip away from one challenge before running inside past Boyce, who brought him down inside the box, referee Robert Harvey pointed to the spot and James Taylor made no mistake with the resulting spot-kick, sending Maher the wrong way and slotting the ball low into the bottom right-hand corner.

That second Drogheda goal meant that Derry made another change with leading scorer Pat Hoban replacing Boyce, as Higgins, at last, decided to throw caution to the wind.

The ex-Dundalk man’s appearance was his first in four games, after he picked up a hamstring problem against Sligo Rovers in October.

Drogheda’s terrific day was summed up on 72 minutes when a goalmouth scramble ended with the ball falling into the hands of a diving backwards Dennison and that little bit of luck was deserved as they ran out comfortable victors.

Kevin Doherty’s side’s heart and desire were summed up in the closing stages as man of the match Elicha Ahui threw his body in the line to block Michael Duffy’s left-wing cross, before goalkeeper Dennison gathered the loose ball, to spark wild celebrations amongst the United support.

Right at the death substitute Jacob Davenport missed a glorious chance to pull a goal back, but the midfielder’s close-range header was well off target.

Derry City: Maher, Boyce (Hoban 65), Connolly, S McEleney, Wisdom (Davenport 82); Diallo, P McEleney (Patching 45), O’Reilly; McMullan (Robertson 57), Mullen (Whelan 57), Duffy.

Drogheda United: Dennison, Quinn, Webster, Bolger; Ahui, Farrell (Heeney 73), Brennan (Deegan 90), Kane, Markey; Pierrot (Foley 68), James Taylor.

Referee: Robert Harvey (Dublin).