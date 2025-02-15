Derry City fall to defeat in season-opener against Shelbourne

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Shelbourne 3 Derry City 1

IT was a Valentine’s Day to forget for Derry City as champions Shelbourne opened the defence of their title with a comfortable victory at Tolka Park.

The Brandywell men finished the 2024 disappointingly and, while it’s all change in the dug-out, Tiernan Lynch’s side looked little different to the team managed by Ruaidhrí Higgins.

Not even a half-time power outage could save the Candystripes, with the start of the second half delayed for the best part of three-quarters of an hour. By that time the home side had built a 3-1 lead and were able to see the game out when the lights came back on.

Before a ball was kicked, there was a belief that Derry’s defence, particularly in the centre, looked vulnerable and the first-half performance proved that to be the case, with Mark Connolly and Sam Todd outmuscled by Sean Boyd and Ademipo Odubeko

The champions started the brighter, with Odubeko looking dangerous, and they took the lead on 11 minutes. Harry Wood’s clipped ball over the top was only half-cleared by Todd straight into Boyd’s path and the striker’s first-time side-footed shot from 30 yards caught Derry goalkeeper Brian Maher in no-man’s land.

With virtually their first attack, Derry drew level, Dom Thomas’s cross to the back post finding fellow winger Michael Duffy ghosting in behind Sean Gannon to head home past Shels goalkeeper Conor Kearns.

Incredibly, the Dubliners regained the lead within a minute. Todd and Boyd tussled a high ball on the edge of the box and it fell perfectly for Evan Caffrey, the midfielder’s strike taking a slight deflection on its way past Maher.

Shels stretched their lead just before the break when they were awarded a penalty after Todd seemed to foul Boyd inside the box. After dusting himself down, the big striker slotted home the resultant spot-kick.The woodwork came to City’s rescue on 58 minutes. Odubeko, who looked well offside, ghosted in behind Connolly and Todd but his curling shot from just inside the box came back off the post.

Moments later a tremendous pass by Wood released Odubeko down the left hand side. He cut in to skip away from Connolly before curling his low drive narrowly wide.

Odubeko continued to cause havoc to the City defence but the young striker’s stinging drive, which had Maher struggling, flew just wide.

More poor play by the Foylesiders meant that Odubeko raced in on goal and after getting half-a-yard from Todd, the striker’s shot from inside the box was superbly blocked by the big City centre-back, who got back to his feet before throwing himself in front of the shot.

In the closing stages Duffy went close for Derry but his curling strike from 20 yards was straight at Kearns.

The defeat and the performance means Lynch and his squad have a lot of work to do ahead of next Friday night’s home clash with Bohemians.

Shelbourne Kearns, Gannon, Barrett, Bone, Ledwidge; Wood (Tulloch 88), Coyle, Caffrey (O’Kane 88), McInroy (Lunney 67); Odubeko, Boyd (Chapman 81).

Derry City Maher, R Boyce, Connolly, Todd, Ferguson; Thomas (McMullan 78), Winchester (Diallo 61), O’Reilly, Duffy; L Boyce (Patton 69), Hoban (Whyte 69)

Referee Mr Robert Harvey (Dublin)