Derek McInnes reiterates his desire to lead Kilmarnock to another top-six finish

Derek McInnes reiterated his desire to lead Kilmarnock to another top-six finish in the William Hill Premiership after his side jumped back into the top half with a comprehensive 3-1 win over bottom side St Johnstone at Rugby Park.

Killie took an early lead through Liam Polworth and extended their advantage after the break through Fraser Murray’s sensational free-kick and Bobby Wales’ composed strike, with Graham Carey’s late consolation proving in vain for the visitors.

McInnes also admitted his bemusement at the congested league table, with the Rugby Park side jumping from second-bottom to sixth on the back of two victories.

He said: “The league is nuts. It is mad that there have been a few teams around us with one win in six.

“You think to yourself, ‘Who is winning games?’.

“It’s mad. Everyone is capable of beating each other and you have to find a winning formula and stay unbeaten as long as you can.

“The teams that do that normally get to where they want to. We want to be a top-six team this season.

“We always thought with the European involvement, and we added to our woes with red cards earlier in the season, that we would play catch-up a bit.

“We would have liked to have more points but we are still in a position where we can be a top-six team.”

St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari, meanwhile, admitted that Kilmarnock were the deserved winners as his rock-bottom side slipped to defeat.

The Perth side had won four matches on the bounce in all competitions during a mini-revival but, despite enjoying over 60 per cent possession, they were well beaten at Rugby Park as they fell to a defeat which sees them remain six points adrift of 11th-place Dundee at the foot of the table.

Valakari said: “It was a tough result. Credit to the opponent. They do what they do very well. They have a high-energy press and we were not able in the key moments to get through that.

“When we did get through the press there was a lack of concentration on the passes, so that went wrong and then for the first goal where we give the ball away – I ask our boys to play that way so it can happen.

“This is the first time it’s happened where we’ve lost the ball in the build-up so we will keep going.

“We see every game as a unique opportunity and we wanted to do what we did well in the last few matches, but all the games are different.

“We’ve been able to defend recently but when you concede the early goal it changes the dynamic of the game. Our opponent deserved to win.”