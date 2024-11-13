Defender Jarrad Branthwaite misses England training for second day running

Jarrad Branthwaite did not train with the rest of the England squad for a second successive day

Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite did not train with the rest of the England squad for a second successive day, putting his involvement in Thursday’s Nations League tie in Greece in doubt.

The centre-back was called up on Monday after eight players pulled out but has spent the last two days working indoors while the rest of Lee Carsley’s squad build up their preparations.

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite did not train with the rest of the England squad on Wednesday (Nick Potts/PA)

Branthwaite has made only four appearances, two of which were as a late substitute, for Everton this season after a summer groin operation delayed his start.

Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah, who left the under-21s to link up with the squad on Tuesday, trained with his new team-mates again on Wednesday.