Declan Rice injury blow for Arsenal ahead of Champions League trip to Milan

Declan Rice has been ruled out of Arsenal’s Champions League match against Inter Milan in the latest injury blow to manager Mikel Arteta.

Rice sustained a foot problem in the Gunners’ 1-0 Premier League defeat at Newcastle and has not travelled to Italy.

Arsenal, who trail leaders Liverpool by seven points, face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Touched down in Milan. Let’s get to work. pic.twitter.com/UvLZJFhXSF — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 5, 2024

“Declan unfortunately picked up an injury against Newcastle,” said Arteta.

“It is a knock, a problem on his foot, and he wasn’t comfortable to put his boots on so at the moment he is not fit.

“He wasn’t feeling good the last few days. We’ll have to assess him on Thursday and see if he’s ready for Chelsea.”

In a major boost to Arteta however, Martin Odegaard is set for an imminent return following an ankle injury which has sidelined the Gunners skipper for two months.

Odegaard, 25, trained with his team-mates at Arsenal’s London Colney base on Tuesday before heading out to Milan.

Martin Odegaard is back in training after injury (Zac Goodwin/PA)

However, Arteta confirmed Bukayo Saka will captain his side, indicating the Norwegian will be on the bench for Wednesday’s fixture at the San Siro.

“It’s great to have him back,” added Arteta.

“He trained with us for the first time today. He’s back a bit earlier than we expected, but it’s great to have him here and we will decide if we use him tomorrow.”

Arsenal’s build-up has been overshadowed by the shock departure of sporting director Edu.

The former Arsenal player – a member of Arsene Wenger’s 2004 ‘Invincibles’ squad – handed in his resignation this week and is reportedly set to link up with Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Edu has been credited with Arsenal’s revival and bringing Arteta to the club.

Edu, left, has worked closely with Mikel Arteta (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The Spaniard continued: “Everything happened very quickly.

“Obviously I loved working with him. I really enjoyed being alongside him in this incredible journey.

“From day one, we’ve been together. We both had this special chemistry and I’m very blessed that he’s been part of my life in such a beautiful place, managing this incredible club, and he’s been a massive part of that.

“He’s had an amazing opportunity in a different role and he believes that it’s the right professional move for him. We have to respect that and from the bottom of my heart I think everybody really feels that we want the best for him.”

Asked if Edu’s sudden departure, coupled with Arsenal’s downturn in results, spells trouble for his team, Arteta replied: “The plan and the vision that starts with ownership is very clear and very ambitious and that is going to continue.

“We have a very strong leadership team with an unbelievable know-how, a real passion and great feelings for the football club.

Arsenal beat Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 in their last Champions League game (Adam Davy/PA)

“We have to move on because that’s the reality of our industry.”

Prior to their recent domestic troubles, Arteta’s side have enjoyed a strong start in Europe – drawing away at Atalanta before successive home wins against Paris St Germain and Shakhtar Donetsk.

“In moments when you have a defeat or two or certain news nobody expects, we stick together and bring positive energy,” concluded Arteta.

“My blood is pumping because this is the kind of game we want to play. They were in the final of the Champions League two years ago. They won the Scudetto last year.

“We want to show the ambition we have. These are the games we want to play, that’s for sure.”