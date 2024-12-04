Declan Rice felt Arsenal ‘could’ve scored three or four’ corners in Man Utd win

Declan Rice said Arsenal’s set-piece coach will be “buzzing” after their two goals from corners against Manchester United

Declan Rice said Arsenal’s set-piece coach will be “buzzing” after the team scored two goals from corners in their 2-0 win over Manchester United.

Jurrien Timber headed in from Rice’s cross in the 54th minute then Thomas Partey headed the ball against William Saliba and in from a similar routine 17 minutes from time.

It continued Arenal’s impressive goalscoring record from set-pieces this season as they won for the third Premier League game in a row to cut the gap to leaders Liverpool to seven points.

BIG WIN IN N5 ✊ pic.twitter.com/tS7QJkbGbu — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 4, 2024

“What a night,” Rice told Amazon Prime. “Manchester United have a new manager so we knew it would be a test. We stuck to the game plan and we could’ve had three or four.

“When you go up for a corner it’s a chance to score a goal. To score both of them from corners, (set-piece coach) Nico (Jover) will be buzzing and I’m so happy.

“It’s more just seeing clips and I know the weight I need to put on the ball and it’s just about repetition. I put a few good balls in and could’ve had a couple of assists so it was nice to get one.”

Achievement unlocked: 100 goals in 2024 ✅ pic.twitter.com/VWcggIibm7 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 4, 2024

Victory over Ruben Amorim’s side was Arsenal’s third in a row in the league after previously going winless in four.

And Liverpool’s 3-3 draw at Newcastle enabled the Gunners to claw back a couple of points on Arne Slot’s side.

“When you have a blip in the league you get written off,” Rice added. “We stick together as a group and we knew the run of results were not good enough, now we’re starting to see a turn of that. People get carried away.

“You just need to be around it in February time. Liverpool have dropped points, they’re seven away, so we will see what happens.”