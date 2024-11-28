Declan Howe in FA Cup dreamland after swapping Los Angeles for Gainsborough

Declan Howe scored twice in the last round as Gainsborough came through on penalties

A cold November night in Harrogate may seem a million miles away from a kickabout on a beach in Los Angeles – but there is nowhere else Gainsborough striker Declan Howe would want to be as he plots another FA Cup upset.

Howe scored twice as the Holy Blues mounted a comeback from 3-0 down to draw with Hednesford, forcing extra time, which ended 4-4, and then win a penalty shootout to secure a place in the second round.

With the tie at Wetherby Road selected for the opening live television slot of the weekend on Friday night, all eyes will be on the Northern Premier League side as they once again look to upset the formbook.

What a day. What a comeback. What a victory, that will live long in the memory | 🔵 ⚪️ Our Town. Our Team. Our Trinity. 💙 pic.twitter.com/UmrvNuX9kp — Gainsborough Trinity (@GainsTrinityFC) November 2, 2024

After coming through the Scunthorpe academy, but with no firm offer as he headed towards transition into the youth team and then a stint at Doncaster, Howe’s football career felt at something of a crossroads.

Facing an uncertain future and having “fallen out of love with the game”, Howe decided to head across the pond to visit his older brother Chris, where he was able to take some time to reset in sunny California before returning to kick-start his playing ambitions.

Having embarked on a coaching career in the United States, Chris Howe is now the manager of team operations for LA Galaxy II.

“Chris works for LA Galaxy so he has got a great experience out there and obviously seems to be living the dream,” Howe told the PA news agency.

“So when it is going to be cold on that Friday night, I might be thinking, ‘what am I doing here?’ – but no, it is all great because for me it is like a dream coming into reality.

“We have got the chance to progress and then come up against the elite sides, so it is a great experience for us all.”

Howe added: “Chris went out there coaching originally when he was 18, but now it is more like management at the club.

“He was over there when Becks (David Beckham) was and I think one of the most famous players that he was probably closer to was Zlatan (Ibramhimovic).

“He got quite familiar with Zlatan and used to coach his son as well.”

After heading home to England, Howe joined up with Northern Counties East League outfit Staveley Miners Welfare in 2021-22 season before spells at Cleethorpes, Darlington, Alfreton and Ilkeston.

Having joined Gainsborough in September 2023, Howe scored 25 goals in 33 games to secure the Northern Premier League Golden Boot last season, helping Trinity climb away from the relegation battle to finish just outside the play-offs.

“The reason why I went out to America is because I kind of fell out of love with the game. Dropping down the pyramids, I was finding it tough,” said the 26-year-old.

“Then I came back and I found my love for it again, from there I seemed to excel.

“I keep wanting to take stepping stones every year – last season I got the (NPL) Golden Boot and am aiming for it again, so it is just about wanting to really progress within my career.

“I feel like I am at the stage now where I am getting a little bit older, but I think I have still got it in me to get up the pyramid and see where it can take me.”

Introducing the @emiratesfacup Official 24/25 Match Ball. Inspired by the magic of the cup, and what it means to the fans. Flashes of silver, etched and scratched to reflect tin foil trophies. Power, precision, perfection.#DifferentLeague pic.twitter.com/CobLorirLq — Mitre Sports (@MitreSports) October 24, 2024

Howe also scored six goals in FA Cup qualifiers, which puts him in the running for the Mitre Golden Ball award, with the eventual overall leading scorer invited to the final and given the opportunity to walk out the match ball at Wembley.

Gainsborough’s run to the second round has brought in around £65,000 in prize money so far, with more to follow after the tie against Sky Bet League Two side Harrogate was selected for live TV coverage.

“It is great for the club because they are getting funding that can see them out and maybe put towards next year as well, and then hopefully progress from there,” Howe said.