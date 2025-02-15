David Lowe impressed with managerless Blackburn’s focus after Plymouth win

Blackburn first-team coach David Lowe lavished praise on his side after a “hectic few days” ended with a 2-0 win over Plymouth to strengthen their Championship play-off position.

In their first game since John Eustace’s move to Derby was confirmed, Rovers produced a convincing display.

They eventually overpowered stubborn opposition in the second half, firstly courtesy of a real moment of class from former Pilgrim Adam Forshaw before Tyrhys Dolan rattled in his first goal at Ewood Park since October.

Rovers have now won three in four and since Eustace last took the team, have notched back-to-back wins and clean sheets to move four points clear of seventh.

Lowe was particularly pleased that the team put on a good show for the home faithful and praised the attitude of both Blackburn goalscorers.

He said: “I’m feeling really pleased but more importantly I’m feeling really pleased for the club, players, fans and staff.

“It’s been a hectic few days as everyone knows but the players have applied themselves brilliantly and I’m pleased they’ve gave a good show for the fans today.

“They played some decent football in the first half without getting any rewards but then second half, I thought the quick play, movement in and out of possession was really good.

“Prepared to tackle, prepared to win second balls and obviously prepared to play quality football to get a couple of goals.”

On Forshaw, who ended a nine-year goal drought, Lowe said: “Very good finish. In fairness to him, he managed to get himself in the penalty area today and it was a fantastic finish.

“I’m really pleased for him also. He’s a terrific pro and he’s been really good since he’s been at the football club, setting good habits with the young lads.”

Plymouth could not build on a three-match winning run in all competitions.

Boss Miron Muslic admitted the better team won but felt Mustapha Bundu being penalised for a foul in the first half when well placed was “soft”, and also lamented Ryan Hardie’s injury.

He said: “A deserved victory for Blackburn. They started very strong in the first 10-15 minutes, but after that 15 minutes, we found our structure and organisation.

“We kept them out for most of the time, having also some big transition opportunities but we just lacked to finish it clean and staying calm to the end.

“I think one we could have had was with Bundu but unfortunately there was a soft whistle. These were big moments for us.

“We knew Blackburn would put pressure on us and dominate with the ball. But we did not allow too much and it was the same in the second half until Forshaw opened up with a beautiful goal.

“From there on, it was difficult for us to come back because Blackburn is a top-six team.

“We missed also, especially in transition because it was the strength of us for the last couple of weeks, Hardie. He’s one of the best transition players in the league.”