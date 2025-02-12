David Lowe hails Blackburn after winning without wantaway boss John Eustace

First-team coach David Lowe was in the dugout in place of John Eustace

David Lowe took charge of Blackburn in place of wantaway manager John Eustace and hailed his players as a “credit to the club” after they earned a 2-0 victory at fellow Championship play-off rivals West Brom.

Makhtar Gueye’s emphatic volley from inside the box sent Rovers into the lead two minutes after the break, with West Brom having goals from Adam Armstrong and Will Lankshear ruled out for a push and offside respectively.

Gueye added a second in the 63rd minute as Blackburn leapfrogged the Baggies into fifth place after ending a three-match losing run on the road.

Stand-in coach Lowe oversaw the team ahead of the clash at the Hawthorns and all-but confirmed the departure of Eustace and his backroom staff, who were in talks with relegation-threatened Derby.

Lowe said: “It’s been a difficult week when you lose your head coach and two assistants.

“But, they’ve (the players) been a credit really, to come to a place like this who don’t lose many games, they were a credit to the club and themselves. They knuckled down and gave it a right good go.

“It’s been difficult because John, Keith (Downing) and Matt (Gardiner) work hard and I was sad to see them go.

“It was sad from that aspect but it’s football. Coaches come and go, it’s the game we’re in. It’s been difficult but all the players and staff were focused and that’s all I could ask for.”

Lowe admitted he did not need to pick his players up and they were raring to prove a point amid the news this week.

He added: “I thought they were really good in the warm-up and sometimes you get a feel for the players who are a little bit down or sulky.

“But these guys tonight I thought they were up for it and wanted to show what they can do.

“They’ve got some strong characters in there. I’m not too concerned about the character. They are top-class guys and as long as I’m in charge I’ll try get a tune out of them.”

West Brom boss Tony Mowbray revealed Blackburn’s players were together and motivated.

Ex-Rovers boss Mowbray said: “I just spoke to Danny Batth who said they were galvanised.

“All the players were together and sensed it in the dressing room before, they were right up for this football match because of the adversity they’ve been through.

“There has been a lot of talk and it galvanised their group. It looked like it did because they worked extraordinarily hard.

“They’re good at what they do. I’ve got a soft spot for Blackburn, not to the point where I’m happy they win, but I can see the qualities of what they’ve got.”