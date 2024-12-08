David Healy: Linfield unlikely to splash the cash in January

Linfield manager David Healy says he is unlikely to do much business in January unless major financial investment can be sourced before the transfer window opens.

The Blues are leading the Sports Direct Premiership despite Healy having to contend with a raft of injuries to his squad this season.

He is today unveiled as the Manager of the Month for November after steering Linfield to wins over Carrick Rangers, Ballymena United, Champions Larne and Portadown.

The Blues’ trip to Dungannon was among six Sports Direct Premiership matches which fell foul to the weather on Saturday,

While leading the hunt for the Gibson Cup, Healy knows transfer business done in January has given both Linfield and Larne a springboard to win the league in recent years.

There has been no announcement on Linfield’s quest for outside investment as yet but Healy says he would welcome it with a hope of boosting his transfer kitty.

“Linfield have gone on record, at the AGM in May”, said the former Northern Ireland international striker.

“It was announced to the members that we were sourcing outside investment, so the sooner that comes, hopefully the better.

“It hasn’t come as of yet. I believe the club are pushing and working hard on several different avenues, and what way they want to play it.

“Of course, as a manager, if investment came in it would be nice to get a small percentage to try and build a competitive squad.

“We meet regularly as a club to discuss where we are, especially coming up to the windows. You’re always looking and wanting.

“There may be some things available but if not some of the players who have been out since the start of the season and others will come back in to boost the squad.

“I wouldn’t be overly confident we’re going to have too much money to spend in January.”

Linfield’s 1-0 loss to Glentoran on Tuesday night was a third defeat this season to their rivals from East Belfast, leaving the supporters disgruntled.

Ben Hall was one of several players who returned to action after a lengthy spell on the sidelines, a situation Healy has had to manage carefully.

Despite losing so many players at different times this term, the Blues went into the weekend with a healthy seven point lead over Cliftonville in second place in the league.

Healy says he just got on with things and voiced his opinion that better is yet to come from the South Belfast team.

“I’ve never once said I’ve been unhappy with our play because I’ve been understanding of the situation we’ve found ourselves in”, said Healy.

“As a club and a squad we’ve been depleted at times, but I’m more than happy.

“It’s an absolute testament to the players and staff we have that we have given ourselves to be top of the table at this stage because over the last few months it has been a constant heartache after the games because of the injuries and everything else.

“There will be people who aren’t happy and of course there may have been the odd performance which wasn’t pleasing. “But I don’t think we’ve ever had our best squad all available to us at any stage so far this season.

“We look forward to the day and the game we can actually do that.

“I certainly feel we still have more in us, I think we have a couple of more gears we can go up. “Can we play better? Absolutely.

“Apart from maybe Dungannon and Portadown, who are in and around peak limits, I think the majority of the other teams are still to hit top gear.”

Despite the lead at the top, Healy highlighted Larne and Glentoran as two teams who have the wherewithal to challenge.

The canny Blues chief had some pointed comments dripping with mischief about the two rival clubs.

“I don’t look at it and think we’re flying high or running away with it, we’re absolutely not.

“Deccie (Devine, Glens manager) is on record as saying he wants to win all four trophies.

“Credit to them, you have to have aspirations to be successful.

“Declan wants to do that, of course. Other clubs like ourselves, Larne Crusaders, Cliftonville etc. all have aspirations to at least challenge Glentoran for the four trophies that they are going to try and win.

“Larne, when they win their four games (in hand), the points advantage will be only four.

“The new manager goes in at Larne, gets the big squad that they have invested in hugely over the last number of months so they should be coming with the white sails sailing.

“Once they get themselves concentrating on league matters then I’ve absolutely no doubt that they’re more than capable of winning six, seven, eight games in a row.”