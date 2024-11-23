David Gray determined to keep hold of Hibernian reins despite latest loss

Hibernian boss David Gray is determined to still be in charge when his struggling team play Aberdeen on Tuesday night.

The capital club remain rooted to the foot of the William Hill Premiership table after losing 4-1 to Dundee at Dens Park.

Hibs made a blistering start thanks to an early Nicky Cadden goal but then had Jordan Obita sent off.

After that, Dundee cruised to victory with Jordan McGhee, Seb Palmer-Houlden and Curtis Main hitting the back of the net and Hibs’ Nectarios Triantis also scoring an own goal.

However, under-pressure Gray is adamant he hopes to be in the home dugout on Tuesday.

He said: “One hundred per cent I want to be here.

“That’s a decision for the powers that be at the football club. I think until someone tells me otherwise, I’ll do everything I possibly can to turn this around.

“I know the players are still with me, 100 per cent. I know they’ve still got that desire to try and turn this around. And I would say that we know the areas in which we are.

“I thought the players started the game well, got ourselves in front.

“But unfortunately, we’ve been in this movie before where a moment of madness and a poor touch that led to a lunge tackle definitely changed the game.

“Trying to win a game in this league with 11 players on the pitch is hard enough.

“But to do it, being down to 10 men after such a long period of time makes it even more difficult.

“I have no complaints but it’s a massive moment in the game, a big momentum shift.

“The players are hurting in there at the moment because of the effort they’re putting in. But it’s just too many individual errors.

“You need to stick together. Confidence is something that you need to try. It doesn’t just come.”

Meanwhile, Dundee boss Tony Docherty was purring over the performance of his players and the way they managed the game after Hibs went down to 10 men.

Docherty said: “I was delighted with the maturity, the intelligence and football IQ we displayed.

“The most pleasing bit for me, in terms of the development and growth of the team, is how we managed the second half.

“Huge credit to them for the way they saw things out and managed to win the second half 1-0.

“We displayed real experience and it’s good to see the squad developing like that because we have had a bit of criticism about that.

“Tonight we did that, we managed the game well and waited for the right moments.

“It was a really pleasing team performance and the boys should enjoy it.”