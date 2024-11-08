Darren Fletcher handed three-match touchline ban after misconduct charge

Darren Fletcher has been banned for three games

Manchester United coach Darren Fletcher has been hit by the Football Association with a three-match touchline ban that the club are hoping to reduce on appeal, the PA news agency understands.

The 40-year-old confronted officials at half-time of the Red Devils’ 2-1 comeback win against Brentford on October 19, before returning to his seat in the stands for the remainder of the game.

Fletcher was charged by the FA with misconduct for the incident and has now been hit with an extended ban that PA understands United are challenging the severity of.

An independent Regulatory Commission has imposed a three-match extended touchline ban and £7,500 fine on Darren Fletcher for misconduct at Manchester United's Premier League match against Brentford on Saturday 19 October. Full statement: https://t.co/a42eyp6MTJ pic.twitter.com/S0KuP5xKWl — FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) November 8, 2024

The governing body said in a statement: “An independent Regulatory Commission has imposed a three-match extended touchline ban and £7,500 fine on Darren Fletcher for misconduct at Manchester United’s Premier League match against Brentford on Saturday 19 October.

“The FA alleged that the coach acted in an improper and/or confrontational manner and/or that he used abusive and/or insulting words towards the fourth official and the referee and/or assistant referees around the tunnel area at half time.

“Darren Fletcher admitted to this misconduct but denied that he was abusive.

“However, the Regulatory Commission found this to be proven and imposed his sanctions.

Darren Fletcher will miss games against Leicester, Ipswich and Everton (Nick Potts/PA)

“The Regulatory Commission’s written reasons for its decisions will be published in due course.”

Fletcher’s ban is from the touchline rather than the stadium, meaning he will be able to join United’s analysts in the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand.

The FA sanction starts against Leicester on Sunday and means he will be unable to be in the dugout, where he was with interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy in Thursday’s 2-0 Europa League win against PAOK.

Fletcher’s touchline ban covers Sunday’s match against the Foxes, as well as Ruben Amorim’s first match in charge at Ipswich and the home game against Everton.