Danny Rohl relieved Sheffield Wednesday avoided more late heartbreak

Danny Rohl had his heart in his mouth as his Sheffield Wednesday side saw out their 1-0 win at Swansea.

Rohl had seen Wednesday lose to West Brom on Saturday when Jayson Molumby scored in the sixth minute of stoppage time and the Owls boss was worried his side were going to drop more points late on in south Wales.

A cross in the fourth minute of added time from Josh Tymon was toe-poked into the net by Swansea’s Jay Fulton, but the offside flag went up and the goal did not count.

That meant Wednesday picked up their first win in Swansea in 42 years and moved them to within two points of the Championship play-off places in ninth.

“I just thought ‘not again’, it couldn’t be possible. I was very happy when it was ruled as offside,” said Rohl.

“I think the win was fully deserved, especially in the second half when we had a lot of good pressing moments. We were very compact, had good pressing and in the right moment we scored.

“We learned from the West Brom game with our game management, especially in the last four or five minutes.

“When a home team has just four shots, I think it shows a lot about how we pressed as a group. This is how we have to play – a clean sheet always gives us the opportunity to win games.”

For Swansea it was an eighth defeat in nine games this year and kept them hovering eight points above the relegation zone in 17th.

Swansea boss Luke Williams said: “It was quite a dull game and there wasn’t too much going on out there. Unfortunately it was an error that cost us and we weren’t clinical enough at the other end of the pitch.

“Harry Darling is a very good player and we didn’t lose the game because of his mistake. Things like that happen in football and he was a bit down in the dressing room.

“It’s disappointing and we needed more creativity to make the breakthrough. We put balls into the box but we only made one decent contact – we just weren’t clinical enough.

“When we were in the game at 0-0 we looked pretty solid. If we had picked up a draw it would have been a very different felling in the dressing room.”