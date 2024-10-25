Danny Rohl hails Michael Smith’s ‘goal of the week’ in Sheffield Wednesday win

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl reckons Michael Smith’s incredible winner to complete a 2-1 turnaround victory over Portsmouth will be the goal of the weekend.

Smith sparked Wednesday’s second-half fightback, after Connor Ogilvie’s opener, by nodding down for Josh Windass to emphatically finish.

The former Pompey striker then sent Wednesday up to 11th, and back-to-back away wins, with an unstoppable first-time strike into the top corner.

Rohl said: “It was a fantastic goal to win it. It was an assist and then the goal. He worked hard.

“It is maybe the goal of the week, it was outstanding. I am happy for him and for the team – the second half was a team performance.”

Smith told Sky Sports: “I was shattered so there was no way I was taking a touch, I was always just hitting it.

“I wish I could say I’ve hit a ball like that before but no, it was special.

“We know how tough this league is so to come here and win is great and we need to back it up next week.”

Wednesday are unbeaten in their last three away matches, including a similar comeback win against Coventry earlier this month – and Rohl admitted he used that victory as half-time inspiration.

He said: “The comeback is very strong and we showed big character in the second half.

“At half-time I said that we turned the game against Coventry and we can do it again. We had to win more second balls and be calmer.

“It is just three points but it means we climb up the table. We see how close it is at the moment. Three points means going up eight places and a loss or a draw means you will stay or drop.

“We are improving as a team but there is still more space to go.”

Portsmouth had secured their first win since returning to the Championship at QPR last week but for the fourth time this season they failed to win having led at half-time.

Full-back Ogilvie had given them the lead in the 44th minute with his first goal since February, reacting first at the back post after James Beadle had denied Christian Saydee.

But it became a league-high 12 points dropped by John Mousinho’s side from winning positions after Windass and Smith’s second-half goals.

Mousinho said: “It is the same emotions after every loss. We are disappointed especially with the nature of the game and the fact we were 1-0 up at half-time.

“I’m really upset with the fact we lost it but there was a very different message to the players in the dressing room compared to Tuesday [a loss to Cardiff]. That being said, we still have to be a lot better.

“We started the second half really poorly. We didn’t take enough care and then Wednesday have us on the back foot.

“We need to start winning games. We were poor against Cardiff but tonight we did enough to at least draw the game.

“We had a really good base to win the game and we have to be a lot better in the small moments in the second half because we got punished.”