Daniel Farke praises Leeds dominance in sweeping aside Plymouth

Daniel Farke praised his Leeds side’s dominance after they comfortably swept aside Plymouth 3-0 to extend their unbeaten Championship run to eight games.

Goals from Dan James, Joel Piroe and Brenden Aaronson put the White 3-0 up at the end of a one-sided first half at Elland Road.

It was a tough afternoon for Wayne Rooney’s Argyle, who set up in an ultra-defensive system but ultimately had no answer to the rampant hosts.

Leeds brought on teenagers Sam Chambers and Charlie Crew and recent signing Josuha Guilavogui for their debuts in the final quarter of the match.

Farke said: “We were in total control and this is what I love – when you are so dominant.

“In the first half we were all over them, created many good situations and scored three really good goals.

“We could’ve been a bit tidier in the second half, but we didn’t concede any chances and today was a time to give some debuts and also perhaps save some energy ahead of a tough week.

“I can definitely live with that because we’re still in a situation where we are struggling with some injuries and illnesses with key players.

“Therefore there are no complaints that we didn’t chip in with more goals in the second half.

“Instead, more compliments for a very controlled, dominant and mature performance. The lads did pretty well today.”

Despite failing to score after the break, Farke’s side were good value for a thumping win but for half an hour they were left frustrated by Plymouth’s stubbornness, despite dominating possession from the outset.

It needed Wales winger James to find the top corner with a superb right-foot shot which flew into the top corner from 25 yards in the 30th minute.

Three minutes later, Dutch striker Piroe then tapped in from inside the six-yard box before USA midfielder Aaronson slotted home from close range in the 38th minute.

Farke brought on 17-year-old Chambers and Guilavogui, 34, for their debuts in the final quarter before 18-year-old Crew also came on as Leeds ran out comfortable winners.

Argyle boss Rooney rested some players ahead of Tuesday’s visit of Portsmouth.

He said: “It was probably the right result. We knew coming here today was going to be a very difficult game.

“After the last few weeks, we’ve picked up some key injuries in key positions but we tried to be resilient and not open up too much.

“We defended well up to their first goal where there was a crazy seven minutes where we conceded three and the game’s done.”

Rooney backed Leeds to push hard for promotion, adding: “They’re a very good team and anything but promotion for Leeds this season would be a failure.

“I’m sure that’s the message their manager is getting. There’s no doubt they will be one of the teams fighting for the top two places.”