Daniel Farke credits Leeds as they respond to defeat with a win over QPR

Daniel Farke paid tribute to his Leeds side after they beat struggling QPR 2-0 in the perfect antidote to their disappointing midweek reverse at Millwall.

Farke’s promotion-chasing outfit had lost 1-0 at The Den on Wednesday but goals either side of half-time from Jayden Bogle and substitute Joel Piroe comfortably accounted for Rangers.

The visitors slipped to the foot of the Championship after being left with just one league win in 15 games this season – but Farke admitted his men did not make it easy for themselves.

Although Bogle blasted home a 19th-minute opener, Leeds failed to make their dominance pay and it needed a smart left-foot finish from Piroe in the fifth minute of added time to confirm the win.

Farke said: “I try to pretend to be cool and when we miss chance after chance I know how this league is and when it goes up six minutes added time and you say ‘for what?’

“But I can’t allow myself to be too nervous or bite my nails so I wanted to stay focused.

“In general I’m optimistic because I believe in my players but I always expect the worst.

“But the mentality after a loss – to always answer with a win – is always crucial.

“This is a sign of a winning mentality and I think we have the chance to create something special.”

Leeds brought in Sam Byram at left-back after Junior Firpo was handed a three-match ban for violent conduct during the midweek reverse at Millwall.

In the 17th minute, USA midfielder Brenden Aaronson collected possession just outside the 18-yard box and smashed a shot against the crossbar.

Leeds continued to go close but led in the 19th minute when Bogle – a summer signing from Sheffield United – found the net from close range.

Joe Rothwell crossed from the left flank and, although Manor Solomon and Mateo Joseph both failed to fire home, the ball fell kindly for Bogle to sweep home left-footed from six yards out.

As the second half unfolded, Leeds continued to threaten at the other end as Bogle was denied a second from close range before Piroe almost put away the rebound.

However, Piroe struck deep in added time when he created the space to fire a clinical left-foot shot past Paul Nardi and into the net.

Farke added: “Today I’m just happy with a win and I have to give compliments to my lads.

“The load is incredible, especially with key players out.

“To deliver such a performance, especially to respond after a loss – although it wasn’t a bad performance – in next game with a win, we did…

“Everyone expects a home game Elland Road and a team comes who are not in the best position, everyone expects us to win but it’s not easy.”

Problems continue to mount for QPR boss Marti Cifuentes, whose side failed to get a single shot on target.

The Rangers boss, who had nine players unavailable, said: “I receive a lot of confidence from the club; I work as always.

“We managed a similar situation last season and I spoke about expectations in the summer.

“No-one wanted or expected to be in this situation we are now but that’s the reality of football.”

Their next game after the international break is at home to Stoke and Cifuentes is hoping to be boosted by the return of a number of players.

He added: “We have a very important game against Stoke after the international break, so we have to keep believing.

“There are a lot of games and it’s in our hands to turn the situation around.

“That’s the target. The most important target now is to recover some players and keep on working.”