Dagenham withstand late fightback by 10-man Aldershot

Aldershot fell short of completing what would have been a dramatic comeback away to Dagenham, losing 3-2 with 10 men at the end of a whirlwind second half.

After a goalless opening 45 minutes, the National League game came to life when Josh Umerah was fouled in the box and Dion Pereira slotted home the penalty.

Captain Theo Widdrington was dismissed for Aldershot before Luca Woodhouse got on the end of a free-kick to double Dagenham’s lead.

Junior Morais made it three to seemingly seal the win but the home side were made to sweat when substitute Dejan Tedek then Jack Barham netted inside the last six minutes to set up a nailbiting finale.