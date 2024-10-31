Cyriel Dessers says Rangers retain title hopes despite ‘painful’ Aberdeen loss

Cyriel Dessers insists Rangers can get themselves back in the title race

Cyriel Dessers insists it is “not impossible” for Rangers to get back into the William Hill Premiership title race despite falling nine points behind Celtic and Aberdeen with a 2-1 defeat to the Dons.

Aberdeen full-back Nicky Devlin opened the scoring after 31 minutes at Pittodrie on Wednesday night and the Gers were let off the hook when keeper Jack Butland saved a Jamie McGrath penalty six minutes before the break.

Nedim Bajrami levelled in the 63rd minute with a fine solo goal but Philippe Clement’s side could not kick on and in the 74th minute Aberdeen’s second-half substitute Shayden Morris fired in from close range to keep the Granite City club level on points with leaders Celtic, while Jimmy Thelin is now unbeaten in 16 games since taking over as Dons boss in the summer.

Whiile the pressure on Clement increases, Dessers believes Rangers can come back.

The 29-year-old Ibrox striker said: “I think so. I think last year around this time we were in a similar situation, and I think by New Year we kind of closed the gap, and then later in the season we came back again, so it’s not impossible, but we will need to up our level in more games.

“It was extremely difficult and painful. Obviously it was a big game, so you arrive with some expectations, and to walk off the pitch with a loss really hurt.

“We found control in the second half, and at that time I think we had some small chances.

“At that point we missed a little bit in terms of creating the big chances to finish it off.

“I haven’t seen their second goal yet, but it looks like we were a little bit unlucky there, and they were very sharp at the second post again.

“It’s painful that we gave away the control there again, and then it was going to be tough in the last 15 minutes.”

Dessers acknowledged that the travelling Rangers fans were far from happy at the end of the game when the players came over to show appreciation for their support.

The former Cremonese forward, who joined the Ibrox club in 2023, said: “Obviously they travelled all the way there to support us again so I can understand them.

“They want to see us win, they want to see us compete, they want to see us on the top of the table.

“We’re not there yet, and hopefully we can start fighting back now and give them something to be more happy about.

“Obviously it’s difficult to see their reactions, and that hurts. But we know they’re hurting as well.

“You don’t want to be in this situation, but right now we’re all in the same boat.

“We are Rangers, the fans are Rangers, we as a team, the staff all together, and we have to stick together, no matter how difficult the times are.

“I’m sure we need to bounce back, and I’m sure we will bounce back.”

Celtic and Aberdeen meet in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final at Hampden Park on Saturday while Rangers face Motherwell in the other last-four game the following day.

Dessers admits the game against the Steelmen has taken on added importance.

He said: “It was already huge. A chance to go to a final, hopefully our third cup final in a row, that would be massive, but with the result against Aberdeen, obviously it will become even bigger to give our fans something back.

“But we fully realise that, and we will be ready for them.”