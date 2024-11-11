Crystal Palace’s Justin Devenny receives first Northern Ireland call-up

Crystal Palace’s Justin Devenny has been called up to the Northern Ireland squad .

Crystal Palace midfielder Justin Devenny has been called up to the Northern Ireland squad for the first time for the upcoming Nations League games against Belarus and Luxembourg.

The 21-year-old midfielder, who has been a regular part of Tommy Wright’s Under-21 squad, made his Premier League debut at the weekend in Palace’s 2-0 defeat to Fulham.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill said: “The number of players we have pushed through from the 21s in the past 12 months is extremely high and Justin has been on that pathway.

“Obviously Justin having made his Premier League debut has accelerated things and with there not being a U21s camp in this international window it’s great to have him in.

“We know what he is capable of and it’s a good opportunity for him.”

O’Neill has one injury doubt from the weekend, with Rangers winger Ross McCausland unable to train on Monday in the wake of his side’s match against Hearts.

Northern Ireland, who sit on top of their Nations League group, face Belarus at Windsor Park on Friday before travelling to take on Luxembourg the following Monday.