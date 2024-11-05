Crusaders hoping to edge Coleraine as League Cup returns

The BetMcLean League Cup returns on Tuesday night, with six ties taking place in round two of the competition, as clubs go all out for a place in the last eight.

The pick of the evening’s fixtures sees Crusaders host Coleraine at Seaview, in the only all-premiership match-up of the evening.

The Crues almost had a banana-skin moment in round one, when they edged past Ballyclare Comrades 3-2 at Dixon Park, thanks to goals from Stewart Nixon, Harry Franklin and an own-goal.

Coleraine had a much easier passage of travel, defeating Ballinamallard United 4-0 at Ferney Park with Matthew Shevlin and Jamie McGonigle grabbing a brace apiece.

The Bannsiders are enjoying a resurgence in recent weeks under manager Dean Shiels having collected three victories in their last four games, including an impressive 4-1 triumph over Dungannon Swifts at the weekend, thanks to that man Shevlin who grabbed a hat-trick.

That win moves Coleraine to fifth in the table, three places ahead of their hosts on Tuesday.

Declan Caddell’s Crusaders will be out to make amends following their north Belfast derby defeat to Cliftonville last Friday and a cup run will now be of utmost importance.

The sides have already met in the league at the same venue last month, with the Crues running out 2-1 winners and this one is likely to be another tight affair.

Coleraine have appeared in three of the last four finals, winning only one, and will be desperate for another spring appearance in the showpiece this time around.

Elsewhere, an intriguing match awaits at Clandeboye Park when Championship leaders Bangor entertain the Premiership’s second-placed side Cliftonville.

The Seasiders have won nine of their 13 league games so far and easily dispatched Warrenpoint Town 4-0 in round one.

The Reds need no introduction in this one, with Joe Gormley back on goalscoring form and Rory Hale back bossing things in midfield.

If Jim Magilton’s side strike early it could be a long night for Bangor, but if the hosts nab an early opener it could be an entertaining evening in north Down.

Ballymena United will be confident of getting back to winning ways when they host Ards. The Sky Blues are on the back of three-straight league defeats and manager Jim Ervin will be desperate to make it into the last eight of this competition.

Meanwhile, Annagh United host Queens University, Glenavon make the short trip to play Armagh City; whilst Rodney McAree’s Dungannon Swifts entertain Dollingstown at Stangmore Park.

Two ties will be played at a later date. Institute play Larne in two weeks due to European commitments for the premiership side, while Linfield play their tie against Glentoran at the beginning of December.