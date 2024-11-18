Croatia and Denmark complete Nations League quarter-finals line-up

Josko Gvardiol (left) netted an equaliser as Croatia drew with Portugal in Split (Darko Bandic/AP)

Croatia and Denmark completed the Nations League quarter-finals line-up after both avoided defeat in their final group games.

Josko Gvardiol cancelled out Joao Felix’s first-half opener as Croatia drew 1-1 with Group A1 winners Portugal in Split, while Denmark held Group A4 rivals Serbia to a goalless draw in Leskovac.

Serbia’s Strahinja Pavlovic was sent off in stoppage-time for his second yellow card, while Denmark’s point ensured a second-placed finish behind group winners Spain.

Denmark secure their spot in the quarter-finals 🇩🇰✅#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/fkq75kNdGV — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) November 18, 2024

Croatia and Denmark joined France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain and Netherlands in the competition’s knockout stage.

Spain’s Bryan Zaragoza converted a stoppage-time penalty to clinch his side a 3-2 win against winless Switzerland, who finished bottom and were relegated to League B.

Switzerland had twice equalised through Joel Monteiro and Andi Zeqiri (penalty) after efforts from Spain pair Yeremy Pino and Bryan Gil.

Scotland earned a stay of execution in Group A1 after skipper Andy Robertson’s stoppage-time header sealed a late 2-1 win against Poland in Warsaw.

Scotland’s players celebrated with coaching staff after sealing a 2-1 win in Poland (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

John McGinn fired an early opener for Scotland, who twice hit the woodwork in the first half through Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay.

Kamil Piatkowski equalised for Poland just before the hour mark, but Steve Clarke’s side avoided bottom spot and will now face a play-off in March in a bid to retain League A status.

San Marino, FIFA’s lowest-ranked nation, won promotion to League C after coming from behind to register their first-ever away win, 3-1 in Liechtenstein, which saw them finish top of Group D1.

Liechtenstein led at the break through Aron Sele, but San Marino responded by scoring three goals in a competitive match for the first time through Lorenzo Lazzari, Nicola Nanni (penalty) and Alessandro Golinucci.

Northern Ireland sealed promotion to League B, despite letting slip a two-goal lead against Group C3 rivals Luxembourg to draw 2-2.

San Marino win the second competitive game in their history and are promoted to League C! 🤯🇸🇲#NationsLeague — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) November 18, 2024

Goals from Isaac Price and Conor Bradley put the Irish 2-0 up before Luxembourg struck twice in three second-half minutes through Seid Korac and a Gerson Rodrigues’ thunderbolt.

Despite being held, Michael O’Neill’s side finished two points clear at the top of the group after Bulgaria drew 1-1 against Belarus.

Romania secured promotion to League B after a 4-1 home win against Cyprus saw them finish top of Group C2, with Kosovo finishing second after beating Lithuania 1-0.