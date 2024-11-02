Craig Mahon hoping for another ‘special moment’ in FA Cup with Curzon Ashton

Even guiding his team to a shock victory over Mansfield would be unlikely to usurp Craig Mahon’s favourite FA Cup memory.

Mahon is player-manager of in-form National League North side Curzon Ashton, who take on League One high-fliers Mansfield at Tameside Stadium on Sunday in one of the matches of the first round.

A decade ago, the Irishman had two unforgettable days when he dashed from hospital to pitch and back again for a special FA Cup upset.

Happy 8th birthday to my two best mates. So proud to watch you grow into the boys you are today. Yesterday I was fortunate to share a moment that will stay with me forever. Walking out as captain in a FA cup game with you two by my side is something I will cherish forever 🎂🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/w3vk7zmczz — Craig Mahon (@MahonCraig) November 7, 2022

Mahon told the PA news agency: “On November 7th I had twin boys and on November 8th I played against Southend for Chester and scored the winning goal. I drove down after my twins were born, scored the goal then drove back to the hospital.

“I tell them about it all the time and now they’re coming to watch me, it’s like a full circle. It’s a special moment for myself and my family. They’ll be there on Sunday with their kits on supporting us all.”

Mahon, a 35-year-old winger who began his English football career as a trainee at Wigan, left Chester in 2020 after becoming their record appearance maker and the same year joined Curzon Ashton.

Last September, he began a second stint as interim player-manager and in February was given the role permanently, juggling the dual duties with his day job working for Wigan’s academy and community trust.

He admits it has its challenges but things could scarcely be going better with The Nash, who last year reached the National League North play-offs for the first time, sitting in the top four after eight wins from 13 games.

“I’m trying to juggle three jobs and it doesn’t get any easier but I enjoy every job so I’m very lucky,” said Mahon.

“It’s trying to find the right balance. Last year I played a lot, this year I’ve definitely taken a step back towards the managerial side.

“It’s nice to be able to see things from the side and I can see if I need to bring players on that I think will impact the game, or if I feel like I can come on and help the lads I can do that.

“I’m relishing it and enjoying it at the moment. I want to keep playing and I still have that hunger and the fitness to do it but also the lads in front of me have been fantastic so I can’t even pick myself for my own team now.

“We’ve had a great start to the season. I know we’re only 13 games in but we can’t ask for any more than what the lads have done.

“Obviously the last two games, two wins, gives you that little bit of confidence going into the game. But also we have to know who we’re up against and their quality.

“We’re not going to change too much because we want to make sure that we keep doing the right things that got us to this moment.”

Curzon Ashton suffered a heartbreaking FA Cup loss to AFC Wimbledon eight years ago (Richard Sellers/PA)

Curzon Ashton have never made it beyond the second round of the FA Cup but they came agonisingly close in 2016 when they led AFC Wimbledon 3-0 going into the 80th minute only for the Dons to score four times and snatch victory.

The playing staff is entirely different now but Mahon still hears about it from those behind the scenes.

He hopes after Sunday they will be talking about a famous win rather than a near miss.

“We’ve said to the players, it’s our time to create our history now, make memories for the club,” he said.