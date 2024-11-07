Coventry sack long-serving manager Mark Robins

Coventry have sacked manager Mark Robins after seven years in charge.

Robins’ departure comes after the Sky Blues lost 2-1 at home to Derby on Wednesday night leaving them 17th in the Sky Bet Championship, only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

The 54-year-old took charge in 2017, leading the club to promotion to League One the following year before reaching the Championship in 2020.

Coventry City has made the difficult decision to terminate the contract of Mark Robins as manager. We thank Mark for all his achievements with us and wish him the best for the future. #PUSB — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) November 7, 2024

Coventry made it to the Championship play-off final in 2023 but missed out on promotion to the Premier League after losing on penalties to Luton.

City also enjoyed a thrilling FA Cup run last season, coming within touching distance of reaching the final after an incredible comeback saw them recover from three goals down in the last 20 minutes of their semi-final against Manchester United, who eventually won the match on penalties.

They finished ninth in the league last season and have only picked up 15 points from 14 games so far in the current campaign.

A statement on Coventry’s website said: “Coventry City has made the difficult decision to terminate the contract of Mark Robins as manager with immediate effect.

“Since 2017, Mark has overseen the resurrection of Coventry City from the depths of League Two, to champions of League One and to a hair’s breadth away from both the Premier League and a second FA Cup final, whilst competing in the Championship for a fifth consecutive season.

“There is no doubt that Coventry today would not be where it is without the inspired actions of Mark and his team.

Coventry pushed Manchester United all the way in the FA Cup semi-final (Mike Egerton/PA)

“The club is well aware that this is a difficult moment after over seven very successful years at the helm and this decision is not taken lightly.

“The performance of the team over an extended period, however, has just not been good enough and as such the board of the club has decided to make an immediate change in leadership.

“Mark’s achievements at the Sky Blues, often against a backdrop of uncertainty and financial restrictions, will see him remembered and lauded as one of the club’s greatest-ever managers, who was able to galvanise players, staff, fans and the club as a whole to incredible feats.

“We all wish Mark the best of luck for the future.”

An interim head coach will be appointed for Coventry’s trip to Championship leaders Sunderland on Saturday.