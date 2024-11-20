Conor Bradley a welcome visitor at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children

Liverpool star Conor Bradley has made headlines for the second time in a number of days as he engaged with patients at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

The Northern Ireland defender was on the scoresheet for his country on Monday night, also earning the man-of-the-match award as his side battled to a 2-2 draw in Luxembourg.

Speaking to Northern Ireland World, lifelong Liverpool fan Gerard was among those to meet the 21-year-old, with his daughter Aurora currently a patient in the capital city’s hospital:

“Conor has been an exciting player to watch since he made his debut under Klopp. He took the time to get a photo with me and Aurora. Hopefully he has another successful season at Anfield.”

Having made six appearances for Liverpool this season, the Tyrone man’s presence was not going unnoticed, and Belfast man Russell, father of Jude, said Bradley’s appearance “shows his character”:

“It’s been a tough few days for us with our baby son being in hospital, but it was great to see Conor on the ward this afternoon (Tuesday) and taking the time to come round and see all the young patients.

“He’s had an amazing campaign for Northern Ireland.”

The aforementioned Nations League campaign has been a successful one for Green and White Army fans, with Michael O’Neill’s charges topping their group and gaining promotion to League B.

They will be joined there by the Republic of Ireland should Heimir Halgrímsson’s side come through a two-legged relegation play-off in March.