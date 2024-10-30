Comrades will ‘stick together’ in attempt to beat leaders Bangor

BALLYCLARE striker Michael Morgan insists his Comrades can continue their revival in Friday night’s crunch clash with leaders Bangor at Clandeboye Park (7.45pm).

Cliftonville legend Stephen Small’s upwardly mobile side have strung together three league victories on the spin to push their way into the Playr-Fit Championship promotion frame, three points off the play-off spot and six behind the pace-setting Seasiders.

Lee Feeney’s side won 3-2 at Dixon Park in late September – a match Morgan feels the Comrades can take plenty of positives from, even in defeat.

“We were up 2-1 but they came back and won 3-2 so even though we weren’t playing as well then as we are now it showed we could still compete with them,” he said.

“We are playing a lot better now. We are flying on all fronts and hopefully we can get a result. Stevie (Small) will have a gameplan in place.

“Bangor are a very good team, we know all about their attacking threats. But our confidence is through the roof.”

Morgan, who won the man of the match award in last Saturday’s 3-1 home win over Newry City, says there is a real buzz around Dixon Park at the moment.

“The standard at training is through the roof, there’s a real buzz about the place. We’ll keep working hard,” he added.

“Everyone can beat everyone else in this league. Three wins and we are up to fifth, only behind fourth on goal difference. If you keep working hard you will do well.

“If you lose one you have to bounce back right away – you can’t afford to lose a few in a row.”

In Saturday’s action (all 3pm), Paul Kee’s second placed Welders visit Newry City, Institute take on Annagh United at the Brandywell, Newington host Ards at Larne’s Inver Park, Armagh City face Ballinamallard at Holm Park and Limavady United welcome Dundela to the Showgrounds.