Colm Whelan would love to be the hero in Derry City’s title bid

Striker Colm Whelan (right) wants to play a big part as Derry chase the double

STRIKER Colm Whelan hopes he can be Derry City’s hero as the Brandywell men prepare to face Stephen Kenny’s in-form St Patrick’s Athletic side on Friday night.

The Dubliners have won their last seven league matches in a row, but Whelan is only focused on City aiming to carry out their own gameplan.

With two league games remaining, he is looking to make up for lost time after he made his first start in 22 months and netted in Derry’s victory over Dundalk last Friday evening.

The former UCD man will also hope to play a part in the Foylesiders’ final game of the season – the FAI Cup final against Drogheda United at the Aviva Stadium next month.

“That was what I was thinking last Thursday night ahead of the Dundalk game when I knew I was starting, I was hoping I would do well against Dundalk and you never know what can happen,” he explained.

“You could be the man who gets us over the line and that’s what I was looking forward to.

“I want to make sure that I keep doing well and I have my eyes on hoping to stay in the team for the St Pat’s game and then the week after that and then we’ll worry about the cup final.”

Ruaidhrí Higgins’ side sit just two points behind long-time leaders Shelbourne, who they face at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on the final night.

Derry know that securing two victories would win them the title and while saying it loud out is easy, Whelan knows both games are going to be extremely difficult.

“It’s not exactly straight-forward, but we know what we have to do and obviously that’s what we’ll try to do,” he explained.

“They’re in great form but we’re going to be going into the game confident after getting our win at Dundalk.

“Look we’ll go down to St Pat’s looking forward too and I think St Pat’s will come at us. We’ve looked at them this week and we’ve a plan what we can do to try and defeat them.”

Whelan knew he was getting his first start in over a year the day before facing Dundalk last week and he admitted he was nervous going into the encounter.

“I was buzzing to get my first start and it was good to be back, so yeah it was good to be back out on the pitch,” he stated.

“I found out on Thursday that I was starting. Ruaidhrí pulled me before training to tell me I was starting, so I was looking forward to it.

“To be honest I was nervous, I was very nervous as it has been a while but as I said it was just good to be out there.

“I think the last few weeks, especially in training, you just feel more and more ready to be involved and I’ve been just waiting my time.

“The last two and half years have been kind of hell, but sure look we’re through it now and it’s now time to look forward.

“The boys definitely have kept me going and they’ve all been behind me, which is just the most important thing.”

The 24-year-old diverted home Daniel Mullen’s header to give Derry the lead at Oriel Park last week and while the Scottish striker was trying to claim the goal, Whelan wasn’t having any of it.

“It’s definitely my goal, it came off my shoulder. Look Danny is trying to claim it but I’m afraid it’s not his goal,” he insisted.

“Winning the game was massive for us and it was a big three points and we now have just two more games left, so we know what we have to do.”