Coleraine boss Dean Shiels hoping for derby-day delight against table-topping Ballymena

Coleraine manager Dean Shiels is hoping that current form “counts for nothing” when his side travel to arch-rivals Ballymena United for Saturday’s derby clash in the Sports Direct Premiership.

Despite making the move to full-time football this season, it is the Bannsiders who are on a miserable run, having lost their last three encounters, whilst part-time United are table-toppers having won their last 11 games in all competitions.

Manager Shiels recognises the differing fortunes of the sides but hopes they can put things right come kick-off on Saturday afternoon.

“The contrast in form is there to see,” he acknowledged.

“We have lost three and they have won a certain amount of games in-a-row, but we are hoping that that counts for nothing come Saturday.

“We have had a good week’s training, the lads are working hard and there is a different feel around the club this week, a different energy with the derby coming up and it feels like we are mentally tuned in and ready to go.”

Last week’s 2-1 defeat at Carrick Rangers was particularly frustrating for the ex-Northern Ireland international given the failings in his team’s defence, sand that is something he is keen to correct this time out.

“We have to better deal with transitions and deal with crosses better; and also stop the ball getting into the box,” Shiels said.

“We were making too many individual errors and those are things that we have brushed up on this week.

“We have to look at areas where we can hurt Ballymena, but also working at nullifying the threats they have,” he continued.

“We have to be careful with challenges in and around the box but it is also important that we go there with positivity.”

The Sky Blues are flying sky high, with Ben Kennedy likely to be causing nightmares amongst the Coleraine defenders.

With 12 goals in 12 appearances since his move from Crusaders in the summer, Kennedy is flourishing in a side that many thought would be battling relegation this term.

Last weekend’s 1-0 win away to Glenavon showed that they know how to grind out a result as well as winning with attacking flair.

They will rightfully start the game as favourites on Saturday and will be backed with a large support, having already sold out their allocation of home tickets for the match. It looks like the good times are coming back to Warden Street.

Despite being underdogs, Shiels feels the derby has come at a perfect time to change his side’s fortunes.

“The dynamic of the league is such that you can get stuck in a cycle,” he said.

“It is all about how you respond. You can’t get caught up in losing, you have to remain calm, and keep the momentum going.

“You also have to have the mentality to think we are going to our enemies back yard, so to speak, and that will be the focus this week.”

The sides have met already this season, back in August when Jim Ervin couldn’t buy a win for his United team.

In that game Coleraine ran out deserved 4-2 winners at home, a game where they seem to really kick-on after going down to ten men.

Shiels and co will be hoping to replicate the result on Saturday, whilst keeping all 11 men on the park.