Cole Palmer insists Chelsea youngsters are under pressure to show personality

Cole Palmer said the age of Chelsea’s squad means added pressure to show personality after the club’s second-youngest Premier League lineup beat Newcastle.

Enzo Maresca’s starting XI had an average age of 23 years and 89 days but there was little sense of inexperience being a factor as they swept to a deserved 2-1 win to shore up their top-four credentials.

Palmer drilled home the winner in the second half, his 19th goal in 15 league games at Stamford Bridge, and thereafter the home side showed maturity to control the match and climb to fifth.

“I feel like we’ve got to show personality because we’re so young,” said Palmer.

“The manager said at half-time we needed to fight for the game because (Newcastle) are a physical team. To get three points felt big.

“We knew towards the end it would be a tough game, they’re a big team so we knew it was going to be hard. To get a lead (in the second half) was important.”

Palmer played a key role in Nicolas Jackson’s 18th-minute opener, scooping a brilliant ball out from deep in his own half that was taken on by Pedro Neto, who crossed for the Senegal international to get his sixth of the season.

“When I got on the angle I had a quick look to my left and I’ve seen him (so) I thought I’d try it,” said Palmer. “Before getting the ball I trying know what I’m going to do.”

Chelsea had won just once at home and more points looked at risk of slipping away when Alexander Isak equalised before the interval, escaping from Reece James – who was making his first home appearance in almost a year – and knocking the ball in from a yard out.

Palmer was compared afterwards by Maresca to compatriot and former Stamford Bridge favourite Gianfranco Zola who was in attendance, and there were shades of the 58-year-old playmaker in his prime when the England international ran at Newcastle and lashed the ball inside Nick Pope’s near post from the edge of the box.

Chelsea sit a point outside the Champions League places ahead of difficult games away to Manchester United and at home to Arsenal, but Palmer insisted the focus for now is not on the league table.

“I’m just trying to enjoy my football and not put too much pressure on myself to score or assist,” he said.

Progress under Maresca has been vindication of the club’s recent transfer policy which has seen an exclusive focus on youth at the expense of established players.

So far this season they have not fielded a single player over the age of 27 but there has been a vibrancy to performances not previously seen under the ownership of Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali.