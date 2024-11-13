Clubs reportedly seeking compensation if Man City found to have breached rules

Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham are reported to have lodged legal notices reserving the right to claim compensation if Manchester City are found to have breached Premier League financial rules.

The Times said the notices had been lodged now over concerns that the clubs could be out of time to do so under the statute of limitations if they waited for an outcome in the case.

City were charged with 115 breaches of top-flight rules in February last year, charges which the club have always strenuously denied.

An independent commission hearing in the case began on September 16 at the International Dispute Resolution Centre in central London. The hearing was reported at the time to be scheduled for 10 weeks, which would mean it would conclude on Friday unless further time has been required.

Details of Roberto Mancini’s pay during his time in charge of City form part of the case (Dave Thompson/PA)

No outcome is expected until the new year.

The clubs are reported to have been advised that the six-year statute of limitations could potentially date back to November 2018, when German magazine Der Spiegel first published allegations against City which prompted the Premier League to open an investigation.

The Times said the clubs could look to claim compensation under the league’s arbitration rules in the event City are found guilty of some of the serious charges facing them.

City are charged with failing to report accurate financial information for nine seasons stretching from 2009-10 to 2017-18, as well as failing to provide full details of former manager Roberto Mancini’s pay between 2009-10 and 2012-13.

They are also charged with failing to provide full details of remuneration in contracts with players between 2010-11 and 2015-16, and with failing to co-operate with the investigation over a period from 2018 to 2023.

The club deny any wrongdoing and have previously said they have a

“comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence” to support their stance.