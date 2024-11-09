Cliftonville boss Jim Magilton hails ‘unique talent’ of hat-trick hero Joe Gormley

Cliftonville's Joe Gormley celebrates the first of his treble against Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park

CLIFTONVILLE manager Jim Magilton was quick to praise Joe Gormley after the 34-year-old Reds legend bagged a superb hat-trick to help the north Belfast men to a 4-1 victory over Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park.

The Solitude side are in second place, five points behind leaders Linfield who beat 10-man Ballymena United 2-0 at Windsor Park. The Blues visit champions Larne next Saturday.

“When you have a goalscorer of the quality of Joe Gormley it makes all the difference,” said Magilton.

“He is a unique talent, a wonderful player and we feel very lucky to have him.”

Magilton admitted his team’s current form, which has seen them rack up four league wins in a row, has boosted confidence levels.

“Linfield keep winning and are five points clear but we are in the chasing pack,” he said.”

“I’m delighted to get the win at Dungannon. We knew it was going to be difficult as they are a good side. So to come here and score four goals is very, very pleasing.”

The Reds had fallen behind in the 21st minute when Gael Bigiramana scored with a deflected long-range effort. Gormley levelled a minute later before Taylor Stevens made it 2-1 in the 34th minute. Gormley extended the lead from the penalty sput just before the break after goalkeeper Declan Dunne fouled Rory Hale. The veteran striker completed his hat-trick in the 73rd minute.

Linfield’s 2-0 victory over Ballymena turned on the second half dismissal of defender Stephen O’Donnell with the score at 0-0, the defender seeing red for a deliberate handball following an earlier booking for dissent.

Substitute Rhys Annett headed home for the Blues before Kirk Millar doubled the lead in the final minute.

Shay McCartan earned a point for Portadown with a superb late strike – reminiscent of last month’s stunning winner against Larne – in the 1-1 draw with Carrick Rangers at Shamrock Park after his own goal had given the visitors the lead.

Glentoran moved up to third with a 3-0 win over Glenavon at Mourneview Park while Crusaders beat Loughgall 3-1 at Seaview.

Larne - 14 points off the pace but with four games in hand due to European commitments - host Coleraine on Sunday afternoon, the Inver Park men getting an extra day’s rest after Thursday night’s 2-1 Europa Conference League group stage defeat to Swiss side St Gallen at Windsor Park.