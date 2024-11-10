Chris Wilder to toast Steel City derby win by singing ‘Greasy Chip Butty’

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder said he will celebrate his side’s first Steel City derby win in over seven years by belting out a few more renditions of club anthem Greasy Chip Butty.

Wilder, Sheffield born and bred, sang heartily with Blades fans at the final whistle after Tyrese Campbell’s second-half goal had sealed a hard-fought 1-0 win against local rivals Sheffield Wednesday at Bramall Lane.

Victory in the first encounter between the two clubs since 2019 lifted Wilder’s side level on points with Sky Bet Championship leaders Sunderland.

Wilder said: “I know the words so I belted it out a couple of times. I might belt it out a few more times tonight.

“You can’t get away from the emotion of it all. Whether it’s my family, my friends, close pals that I used to go to school with, play football with, stand on the kop with.

“You live for days like today. I’m so fortunate I have the opportunity of managing this incredible football club that is loved by us all.

“I might not have sung it if we’d got turned over. We rolled the dice at half-time and we got, I think, a deserved result in a tight game.”

Wilder described his side’s response following the death of former Blades defender George Baldock last month and back-to-back league defeats to Leeds and Middlesbrough as “incredible”.

The Blades have since won four successive league matches, while extending their run of home wins without conceding a goal to six.

Wilder also praised match-winner Campbell, who buried his chance after Gus Hamer and Callum O’Hare had combined for the only moment of quality in the match.

Campbell opted for Bramall Lane after leaving Stoke in the summer and Wilder added: “We’re delighted he chose us, he had other options.

“Physically he was nowhere near it at the start, so he had to work extremely hard. He’s getting the rewards and I’ve got a really talented footballer.”

Wednesday boss Danny Rohl could not hide his disappointment after his first Steel City derby ended in narrow defeat and claimed neither side’s display warranted three points.

The Owls, whose last derby win came in 2012, have not won at Bramall Lane since 2009 and they failed to muster a single shot on target.

Rohl said: “It’s tough. I think no team deserved to win today. No shot on target from the opponent (barring Campbell’s goal), one moment from us from (Anthony) Musaba.

“Both teams fight and try but not one team was really calm on the ball today, a lot of mistakes in both directions.

“There was no rhythm in the game. I cannot say my team did not try everything but it was not necessary to lose today.”