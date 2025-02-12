Chris Wilder: Leeds game not going to make or break Sheffield United’s season

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder played down the significance of his side’s next home game against Leeds after victory over Middlesbrough kept them hot on the heels of the Championship leaders.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi’s opener for the Blades against Boro at Bramall Lane was cancelled out by Delano Burgzorg’s controversial penalty, but second-half goals from Ben Brereton Diaz and Anel Ahmedhodzic clinched Wilder’s side a 3-1 win.

The Blades climbed back to within two points of Leeds and face their Yorkshire rivals a week on Monday after Saturday’s trip to Luton.

When asked about the Leeds game, Wilder said: “Listen, it’s three points. It’s not going to make or break our season.

“There would be an advantage of course, but there will be an advantage (for Leeds) if we don’t get a result at Luton.

“I’m too old and experienced to take my eye off the ball. That game will take care of itself. We’ve got to fully tune into Saturday. It’s still an incredibly difficult place to go and get a result.

“The Leeds United game will take care of itself. It won’t define our season. We have to make sure we’re bang at it in the next couple of days and come away with a positive result on Saturday.”

Wilder was left furious at the end of the first half against Boro when referee Matthew Donohue awarded the visitors a penalty after Blades skipper Jack Robinson and George Edmundson had grappled each other to the floor.

“There was a lot of emotion flying around the place at half-time, around the stadium and in our changing room because it’s just a ridiculous decision,” Wilder added.

“Two guys have got hold of each other’s shirt. If one was pulling the other, then I get it. There would be penalties all over the place if that was the standard of decisions that we’re getting.

“I don’t want the narrative to be about a decision. I want the narrative to be about a really good performance against an excellent side.”

Boro have slipped to ninth in the table, three points off the play-off places, after collecting just four points from their last six league games.

Boss Michael Carrick accepted ninth place was not good enough for his side.

He said: “That’s fair. We want to be better. We’ve had a tough period really and it’s not nice when you go through it.

“It doesn’t mean it lasts forever. We can flip and do something about it, improve things and change momentum because it’s not going with us.

“It’s another game that has got away from us late on. Losing is not a nice feeling but it’s up to me, to the players and staff to find a way – it’s my responsibility. We’ve got to try and make it easier for ourselves.”