Chelsea see off title rivals Man City to go top of WSL

Mayra Ramirez sent Chelsea ahead as they beat Manchester City

Chelsea moved to the top of the Women’s Super League table as they beat title rivals Manchester City 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Mayra Ramirez made the breakthrough in a tight game with a cool finish into the bottom corner in the 75th minute before Guro Reiten wrapped up victory four minutes later.

The win maintained Chelsea’s perfect start to the WSL season after seven games and lifted them above City and into first place.

Mayra Ramirez opened the scoring for Chelsea . (Adam Davy/PA)

Alessio Russo’s early goal helped Arsenal secure a comfortable victory in the north London derby as they beat Tottenham 3-0.

Russo struck after just 63 seconds with first-time finish into the bottom corner before Frida Maanum extended the lead.

Alessia Russo put Arsenal ahead (Aaron Chown/PA)

Stina Blackstenius added a third in the 66th minute as the Gunners continued their impressive form under interim boss Renee Slegers.

However, they remain one point behind Brighton after Fran Kirby scored a late winner to help the Seagulls return to winning ways with a 3-2 victory over West Ham.

It had to be her! 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/ufIZfVV0C6 — Brighton & Hove Albion Women (@BHAFCWomen) November 16, 2024

After taking control through goals from Rachel McLauchlan and Kiko Seike, Brighton let their 2-0 lead slip as the Hammers levelled through two quickfire Katrina Gorry goals scored in the space of six minutes.

However, Kirby had the final say in the 82nd minute when her strike bounced in off a post to give Brighton their fifth league win this season.