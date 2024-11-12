Chelsea leave quartet at home as Sonia Bompastor rotates squad for Celtic clash

Chelsea’s Sonia Bompastor revealed she has rotated her squad for the Blues’ Champions League clash with Celtic

Sonia Bompastor revealed Millie Bright, Mayra Ramirez, Sjoeke Nusken and Kadeisha Buchanan have not travelled to Scotland for Chelsea’s Champions League clash with Celtic on Wednesday.

The French boss, whose Blues side are currently unbeaten in the Women’s Super League, revealed she is rotating her squad in a bid to maintain fitness.

Chelsea face the Scottish champions at Celtic Park looking for a third successive victory in Group B.

Bompastor said: “The squad is in a good place and we have a good dynamic and we are full of confidence. We have been playing a lot of games and this week we play three games so it’s important to manage players as individuals.

“We have some players who didn’t travel for this game. Kadeisha Buchanan, Millie Bright, Sjoeke Nusken and Mayra Ramirez didn’t travel.

“As you know, Chelsea have a good squad with quality and a good team will start the game and be competitive because we want to finish first in this group.”

Chelsea claimed a 3-2 win over Real Madrid in their first fixture and followed that with a 3-1 victory over Twente in the Netherlands.

Bompastor, who won the competition as both a player and manager at Lyon, added: “We’re focused on the games and the one that’s coming (next) is Celtic.

Millie Bright is one of four players left at home (Nigel French/PA)

“The Champions League is important and we have ambition and we want to make sure we finish first in the group.

“We have ambitions and if we want to go for all the competitions then you need to beat every team.

“It will start again in March and that’s when the really important games start, but right now we are focused on the group stage.”

Celtic captain Kelly Clark wants to end Chelsea’s unbeaten run in Europe.

“It’s an amazing occasion for us to enjoy,” she said.

“People look at the fixture and have one outcome in their head, it’s our job to make that prediction wrong. We know we’re against some of the best players in the world but it’s a challenge we will embrace.”