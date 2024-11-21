Chelsea captain Reece James suffers another injury problem

Chelsea captain Reece James has suffered another injury setback and could face more time on the sidelines.

The 24-year-old-right-back only returned to action in October after missing the start of the season.

But boss Enzo Maresca revealed James will miss Saturday’s trip to Leicester after feeling something in his hamstring.

Maresca hopes the problem is not serious, but given the player’s injury history the club will not take any risks.

Enzo Maresca confirmed his captain is sidelined again (John Walton/PA)

“Reece, unfortunately, felt something small and we don’t want to take any risks this weekend,” he said.

“Hopefully it’s not something longer. He felt something, he has to be out and then we’ll see. It’s his hamstring, a muscle problem.”

James has struggled throughout his career to string a consistent amount of matches together, but Maresca hopes that will eventually change.

“For sure,” he added. “But in this moment is not happening.”

Chelsea duo Levi Colwill and Cole Palmer were among a host of players to withdraw from England duty recently (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Cole Palmer and Levi Colwill were two of the nine players who pulled out of England duty over the international break due to fitness concerns, much to captain Harry Kane’s frustration.

Maresca also has doubts over Romeo Lavia, Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana and Jadon Sancho.

He added: “Some of them are better, some of them we’ll test today.”

Asked if he had any contact with the England camp over the withdrawals of Palmer and Colwill, Maresca added: “To be honest we played Arsenal and then I left for a week.”

Enzo Maresca led Leicester into the Premier League last season before joining Chelsea over the summer (Nick Potts/PA)

Maresca will be making his first trip back to Leicester since guiding the Foxes to promotion last season, before quitting to take the Chelsea job in the summer.

“First of all (I’m) excited and also thankful,” he said. “It was a fantastic season because I met good people and in terms of players it was fantastic.

“We had a fantastic connection between the players and staff, this is something you need to create when you want to make something important.

“I will be thankful to them all my life, we have a special connection.”