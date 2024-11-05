Celtic v RB Leipzig: Match details, kick-off time and how to watch as Celtic look to save their Champions League campaign

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers will have his work cut out for him against his side's German opponents RB Leipzig

CELTIC sit mid-table in this year’s Champions League after a win, loss and draw to start their European campaign.

The Scottish champions, fresh from an emphatic 6-0 Scottish League Cup semi-final win against Aberdeen, face German juggernauts RB Leipzig.

Brendan Rodgers’ side started their season off flying high with a 5-1 win against Slovan Bratislava, before stooping just as low with a 7-1 thumping to Borussia Dortmund.

Those opposed results paired with a 0-0 draw away to Europa League champions Atalanta leaves Celtic’s season hanging in the balance.

Leipzig enter this fixture as favourites, despite having lost all of their games so far in this year’s competition.

The Saxony outfit faced tough opposition in this year’s competition in the form of Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Liverpool, all of whom defeated the visitors by a one-goal margin.

Last weekend, Leipzig were defeated by Borussia Dortmund, the former side of Red Bull’s (the company that owns the club) new director of football, Jurgen Klopp.

When and where is Celtic’s UEFA Champions League game against RB Leipzig?

Celtic play RB Leipzig at Celtic Park in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, November 5.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm.

Where can I watch Celtic v RB Leipzig?

Celtic’s clash with RB Leipzig can be watched on TNT Sports 2 or streamed through Discovery+.