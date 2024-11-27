Celtic v Club Brugge: Where to watch and crucial match details ahead of a huge European night at Celtic Park

It’s another massive occasion in Europe for Brendan Rodgers and Celtic, as Club Brugge make the trip to Glasgow on Wednesday.

Buoyed by a draw in Atalanta and a 3-1 win over RB Leipzig, The Hoops look well positioned for a place in the knockout stages of this competition for the first time since 2012/13.

Brugge, for their part, had a surprise 1-0 win over high flying Aston Villa last time out. Like Celtic, they have shown signs of encouragement after a heavy defeat to Borussia Dortmund.

Matchday five of eight in the restructured group phase looks fairly evenly matched, although Brugge trail Genk by six points and sit second domestically.

When and where is the UCL clash of Celtic v Club Brugge?

Celtic Park will host Celtic v Club Brugge on Wednesday, November 27. Kick-off is at 8pm in the Scottish capital.

Celtic’s Callum McGregor celebrates his side’s Champions League win against Leipzig on match day four (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Can I watch Celtic v Club Brugge on TV?

Virgin Media Two will broadcast this matchday five clash, with TV coverage starting at 7:45pm.

TNT Sports 3 will also televise Celtic v Club Brugge, with coverage starting there at 7pm.

Alternatively, the match is available to stream on Discovery+.