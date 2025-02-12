Celtic FC v Bayern Munich: Match details, kick-off time and how to watch as the Hoops take on Harry Kane and Co in the Champions League knockout play-offs

Thirteen years ago was the last time Celtic entered the fray of Champions League knockout football, against Juventus in the round of 16.

Over the two legs, Celtic were dismantled 5-0 home and away, and this year they will be hoping for a scoreline reflective of the progress the club has made in competing on the European stage.

The Bhoys came out of the revamped league stage of the competition relatively well, with wins against Young Boys, Slovan Bratislava and a famous home win over RB Leipzig of Germany.

Celtic FC v Bayern Munich live: Champions League updates as the Hoops take on German giants Bayern

Bayern München will be their third German opponents of the year, with Borussia Dortmund also hosting the Scottish champions and hammering them 7-1 in the second game of their campaign.

Celtic come into this game having swept past Raith Rovers 5-0 in the Scottish Cup, however, Hoops fans winced when they saw Paulo Bernardo come off for Reo Hatate with ten minutes left in the first half.

Celts boss Brendan Rogers told Premier Sports that it is more of a “precaution” than anything and he should be available for selection.

There was a fear of a different atmosphere at this clash of two historic football clubs, with Celtic fans at risk of being banned.

‘Die Roten’ will have an arsenal of weapons at their disposal when they step onto the hallowed turf at Parkhead.

Manuel Neuer, Serge Gnabry and Kim Min-Jae, all key players for Bayern, were left out in the six-time European champions' 3-0 win over Werder Bremen at the weekend and are all expected to be in the side that takes on Celtic.

However, they will be without key left-back Alphonso Davies in Glasgow, with reports out of Germany saying that the Canada captain has failed a fitness test.

Also sidelined with injuries are Joao Paulinha, Neuer’s backup Daniel Peretz and Hiroki Ito, who is yet to appear in the red of Bayern.

Where and when is Celtic playing Bayern Munich?

Celtic will play Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League knock-out play-off round at Parkhead in Glasgow on Wednesday, February 12.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm.

Where can I watch Celtic v Bayern Munich?

You can stream Celtic v Bayern Munich on Amazon Prime with the Discovery+ subscription add-on.

You can also watch the game on TNT Sports 2 with coverage starting at 7pm.

The Irish News will also be providing live updates from the game online.