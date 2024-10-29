Celtic striker Adam Idah awaiting scan results on ankle injury

Celtic striker Adam Idah is awaiting a diagnosis on the injury he suffered towards the end of his side’s 3-0 win over Motherwell on Sunday.

The Hoops will discover the extent of Idah’s ankle problem after a scan on Tuesday.

The Republic of Ireland forward was caught by the studs of Liam Gordon before the Motherwell defender was sent off for his lunging tackle.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s William Hill Premiership encounter with Dundee, manager Brendan Rodgers said: “It was a nasty knock he took. So we’ll see how that is later.

Celtic’s Adam Idah is tackled by Motherwell’s Liam Gordon (Steve Welsh/PA)

“It was a poor challenge and thankfully the ground was a bit wet, so his foot’s able to move. Otherwise, if it’s a dry pitch and his foot sticks in the field, then it can be a really, really, really bad one.

“But he’s got a wee bit more movement in it these last couple of days, so we’re hopeful that he’ll come out of it OK.

“We’ll wait and see what the scan says. But it wasn’t a great challenge.”

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell claimed after the match that the VAR-assisted decision was “harsh”, but his club have not appealed against the red card.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers with Adam Idah following the game at Fir Park (Steve Welsh/PA)

Rodgers believes Kettlewell might change his initial viewpoint on reflection.

“For managers after a game, it’s sometimes difficult because you’re coming in to address your players, there’s so many things you’re having to look at, and then very quickly you’re out into your press duty for an hour or so,” he said.

“So sometimes as a manager, you don’t quite get that true look at it and reflection to it.

“But I’m pretty sure when he sees it again, I said afterwards that the player didn’t look like he meant to make the challenge he did, but it’s still a poor challenge.

📍 LXT 📸 The Bhoys train at Lennoxtown ahead of #CELDUN tomorrow!#CelticFC🍀 pic.twitter.com/kW2AtIYOsv — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) October 29, 2024

“He was on the stretch, he’s off the floor and it’s a bad challenge. So, I don’t think you can deny that it’s not that. So, I think when Stuart sees it again, he will see that as well. I respect he has to defend the player, but it’s still a poor challenge.

“Hopefully Adam has got away with it. I think when you see it on reflection, I think anyone would say it was a sending-off. I’m just fingers crossed for Adam and for our squad that he can come through and be OK.”

Callum McGregor missed the win at Fir Park with a hip strain and looks more likely to return for Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Aberdeen.

“We’ll just assess, see how he reacts to his bit of work that he did,” Rodgers said. “If not, then he’ll definitely be fine for the weekend.”