Celtic right-back Alistair Johnston signs new contract until June 2029

Alistair Johnston is intent on enjoying more success with Celtic after signing a new contract until the summer of 2029.

The 26-year-old Canada right-back initially joined on a five-year deal from MLS side Montreal in December 2022.

Johnston has already amassed 79 appearances and scored six goals for Celtic, establishing himself as a key man in his first two years at the club.

“I am just delighted to extend my contract with Celtic,” Johnston told the Hoops’ official website.

“I got a brilliant welcome to the club in 2022 and ever since I have had the best of times, loving every minute as part of such a great institution and I wanted to continue to be part of that.

“It’s an absolute honour to pull that famous jersey on every week and to have achieved so much success with my team-mates already has been so satisfying. But of course, we want more and that is our focus.

“It is a real delight to be working day in, day out in such a great set-up, working with the gaffer and the staff who have such ambition for success and with such a great group of lads in the team.

“Of course my team-mates have been everything to me – it is a brilliant dressing room I am privileged to be part of, with real quality guys beside me and I know we are all, collectively looking to work as hard as we can to bring our fans even more success over the next few years.”

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers was delighted to secure Johnston on a deal for the next four and a half years.

“It is fantastic news for the club and our fans that Ali has agreed this new contract,” he said.

“In a relatively short period of time he has established himself as a fantastic player for Celtic, showing real quality and just delivering performance after performance for us, week in, week out.

“He has a phenomenal work ethic and attitude, brilliant hunger and positivity, such an honest love for the game and a real desire to improve in everything he does.

“These are the qualities which make a great player and he has certainly been that for Celtic.

“Everyone at the club felt it crucial that we extend Ali’s contract with Celtic and I am delighted that we have been able to do this.”