Celtic FC v Bayern Munich: Bayern survive late onslaught as Celtic lose first leg of Champions League knockout play-off

AFTER a league phase that was full of twists and turns for Glasgow Celtic, European giants Bayern Munich rolled into town to try and stop the party at the knockout play-off stages.

Celtic started the game off full of gusto and it nearly paid off as Nicholas Kühn had a goal ruled out for offside after 30 seconds.

Bayern quickly settled into the game and began to send wave after wave of attack Celtic’s way, but Kasper Schmeichel was equal to their efforts.

However, on the stroke of half-time, Dayot Upamecano sent a long ball into Michael Olise, who turned Greg Taylor inside-out and let fly a wonderful strike that beat the Danish keeper to give his side the lead.

Shortly after the breast, England captain Harry Kane latched onto a corner from Joshua Kimmich to volley in from close-range to double the German side’s advantage.

Celtic then sat back and tried to consolidate the two-goal gap and limit the damage, however, they would be granted a slim chance at redemption when Daizen Maeda headed home a loose ball home from two yards out to send Parkhead into delirium.

Fans were willing their team on and it was the Scottish champions' turn to send waves of attacks trying for an equalizer, but it was too late for the Hoops, even with the seven minutes of added time.

Celtic will travel to Munich next week with every intention of causing a major upset and keeping this European journey alive.

