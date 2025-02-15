Celtic extend lead at top with comfortable win over Dundee United

Jota and Adam Idah both hit spectacular goals as Celtic moved 16 points clear of Rangers in the William Hill Premiership with a routine 3-0 home victory over Dundee United.

Portuguese winger Jota was handed his second start since returning to Glasgow last month and responded with his second goal.

The 25-year-old collected the ball near the left touchline, cut in past United right-back Emmanuel Adegboyega and side-footed a shot inside the far corner from 18 yards.

The 35th-minute goal doubled Celtic’s lead after Callum McGregor’s opener and Jota created several chances as he gave manager Brendan Rodgers some food for thought ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League play-off second leg against Bayern Munich.

Rodgers rested Daizen Maeda from the start after the Japan international netted for Celtic in Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat by the Germans and caused them plenty of problems after moving from the wing into a centre-forward position.

Jota’s performance could persuade Rodgers to start the former Benfica winger in Munich and unleash Maeda on Bayern’s centre-backs.

But Idah delivered a late example of what he is capable of when he brought down a headed clearance on the edge of the box and volleyed into the top corner to notch his fifth goal in five matches.

Maeda, Greg Taylor, Arne Engels and Nicolas Kuhn were all handed substitute roles after starting against Bayern.

United started with a back four, with recent signing Allan Campbell pushing forward to support striker Sam Dalby.

Visiting goalkeeper Jack Walton survived the first quarter of the game without having a shot to save as efforts from Idah and Cameron Carter-Vickers flew off target.

But McGregor took matters into his own hands after collecting a pass from Yang Hyun-jun. The midfielder burst away from Campbell and showed quick feet when faced with the United back four to make space to drill home from 16 yards into the bottom corner.

The Celtic captain soon came close with his right foot from a similar distance after being gifted possession and Hoops left-back Jeffrey Schlupp hit inside of a post from 20 yards.

Jota netted his first goal at Celtic Park since hitting what proved to be the winner in a 3-2 victory over Rangers in April 2023 before setting up Idah with a perfect cross. Walton saved well with his feet.

Campbell had half chances in both halves but could not force Kasper Schmeichel into a meaningful save.

Walton saved Luke McCowan’s free-kick and Taylor’s strike in a quiet second half which was lit up by Idah’s 84th-minute strike as Celtic geared up for their European adventure without any problems.