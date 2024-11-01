Carlos Corberan says West Brom’s lead was undeserved after draw with Luton

Carlos Corberan felt West Brom were fortunate to be in front at the break

Carlos Corberan says West Brom did not deserve their half-time lead after a 1-1 draw at Luton extended their winless run in the Sky Bet Championship to seven matches.

In a first half which lacked quality, Josh Maja struck in added time as his back-heel off a Karlan Grant pass gave him his eighth of the campaign and West Brom the lead.

Tahith Chong levelled for the Hatters on the hour as the points were shared.

Albion’s difficult run will be of frustration to Corberan, whose side failed to get going on Friday night.

“We didn’t deserve to be winning the first half because Luton was playing better than us. The only chance we had, we scored,” he said.

“We didn’t impose our identity to perform. In general we did not do well enough. We were one or two passes short.

“We avoided risk, we didn’t see the quality of us as a team and we didn’t impose our identity.

“It was a very good goal but we would like to see more of this. In the second half, we were better, but we conceded the goal.”

A fifth successive draw means Albion, who won five of their opening six matches, are seven points behind leaders Sunderland having played a game more.

“You always want to win games, it’s better to draw than lose,” he added.

“After no games without wins, it’s a feeling that we need to win more. We can’t lose the confidence if we need to recover the feeling.

“The team has been competing well. There’s frustration because we didn’t create as much as normal, we didn’t impose our quality, especially in the attacking half.”

Chong’s second of the season came after a quality solo run and drilled finish helped his side to a share of the points.

Rob Edwards talked up the former Manchester United academy graduate, who helped Luton grab a point after successive defeats to Sunderland and Coventry.

“He was really good, we know he’s got it, he won a penalty last week and scored tonight. He’s got loads of quality, we want him to believe and be free in those areas,” Edwards said.