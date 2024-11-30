Carlos Corberan defends substitutions as West Brom fans vent frustration

Carlos Corberan defended his substitutions after West Brom drew 1-1 with Preston in the Sky Bet Championship.

Karlan Grant put the Baggies in front with a 13th-minute opener before Emil Riis equalised 10 minutes after the break.

The draw was the Baggies’ 10th of the season, the most in the division, and some fans in the away end voiced their frustration at the decision to bring off Tom Fellows and Josh Maja as the second half wore on.

“I think they are the right decisions,” Corberan said. “I can understand the frustrations of the people, but when you see that you have good possibilities on the bench and the energy that you need to compete again (you have to make these calls).

“I understand with these calls that not everyone will be happy. I respect what the fans are saying, but I make the decisions that I consider to be right.”

Corberan admitted to being surprised at Preston’s deeper set-up at Deepdale but conceded tactical changes after the interval made the game much tougher.

“(Preston) were less aggressive than we expected,” he said. “We were managing the game well. We used the advantages that they were giving to us because they were less aggressive.

“The second half was a totally different game where they were much better than us in the first 10-15 minutes.

“In the last 20 minutes of the second half, with everything that happened, I think we found the right competitiveness and right level to perform, but it was not enough to win the game.”

On the contribution of goal-scorer Grant, Corberan added: “He has been one of the key players that is helping us to compete.”

Preston manager Paul Heckingbottom praised Riis and feels the Danish forward has been unlucky in moments this season.

Heckingbottom said: “I think back to when he started at Burnley, scored a goal that was a goal, it was ruled out, and that makes it 1-0 and then we beat Coventry after that and he scored the goal and we won that one.

“People would have been saying totally different things about him (at the time, if the Burnley goal was allowed). He’s been strong for us, particularly as we’ve only had him as the recognised striker (for large periods of the season).”

The former Sheffield United manager has only lost one league match at Deepdale but, like Corberan, he has drawn a lot of games (nine in total) and he is keen to turn those draws into wins.

He said: “I want to make sure that we win games like (today) when we’re the best team and I also want to get to the point where we win when we’re not the best team in terms of how the flow of the game has gone.

“But we’ve had moments and we’ve got players (to win matches). This game’s a perfect example. The block in the first half and then (Ali McCann’s) header hit (Riis) on the line in the second half. Those little things at the minute aren’t going our way.

“This last block of games we’ve had so many performances like (this one) and not come away with the three points.”