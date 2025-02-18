Carlo Ancelotti says Real Madrid only have a ‘small advantage’ over Man City

Carlo Ancelotti (left) and Pep Guardiola (right) face each other again on Wednesday

Carlo Ancelotti claims Pep Guardiola cannot really think Manchester City have only a “one per cent” chance of turning their Champions League tie against Real Madrid around.

City boss Guardiola said at the weekend his side’s hopes of fighting back in the second leg of their play-off at the Bernabeu Stadium on Wednesday, after losing 3-2 to the holders in Manchester, were that slim.

“He doesn’t really think so,” said Real coach Ancelotti at a press conference. “We don’t think we have a 99% chance. We have a small advantage and we have to take advantage of it.

“We have to play the same game as in the first leg, because it went well, but we have to take into account the difficulties. We are trying to prepare well.”

Jude Bellingham scored Real’s late winner in the first encounter as the Spanish giants scored twice in the closing minutes to snatch a late victory.

Since then Bellingham has been embroiled in controversy after being sent off for foul and abusive language in the champions’ 1-1 LaLiga draw at Osasuna on Saturday.



The England midfielder could face a long ban if it is determined he was being insulting towards the referee, rather than expressing frustration as he has argued.

Ancelotti says Real will fight their case.

“Yes, we hope he won’t be banned,” the veteran Italian said.

Ancelotti, however, did renew Real’s recent attack on refereeing standards.

The Spanish giants, who have now been knocked off top spot by Barcelona, have complained vociferously after being on the end of a number of perceived injustices in the past few weeks.

He said: “It is quite surprising and I have nothing to add. We are not happy with what happened against Osasuna, Atletico (Madrid) – games in which we were disadvantaged and I do not understand it. In the last few games they have made some pretty clear mistakes.”



Ancelotti is relieved to be dealing with European, rather than domestic, officials in the crunch clash with City.

“The statistics speak for themselves,” he said. “In Europe there is less controversy. In the Champions League the best referees from each country officiate and the quality is very high.”

Real’s injury problems have eased slightly with defender Antonio Rudiger now back in contention.

Captain Federico Valverde, who has been operating as a makeshift right-back and hopes to shake off a knock to feature, said: “I’m very happy with the great game we played in the first leg and have a lot of desire and motivation.

“I see how my team-mates are training and it gives me a lot of confidence.”