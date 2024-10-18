Callaghan and Vance omitted from NI Women squad for Euro 2025 play-offs

FORMER captain Marissa Callaghan and experienced left-back Demi Vance have been left out of the Northern Ireland women’s squad to face Croatia in UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 play-off games later this month.

Manager Tanya Oxtoby insisted that “the door is always open” but the announcement may signal the end of an illustrious international career for Callaghan, who recently turned 39.

The Cliftonville ladies midfielder, who skippered the side at the Women’s Euros which took place in England in 2022, has won 91 caps after making her senior debut in 2010.

The 33-year-old Vance, who is now with Glentoran Women, started out even younger, a senior player in 2008, and has since accumulated 95 caps.

The NI boss Oxtoby said: “We have a rigorous selection process that we follow ahead of each camp and I have chosen a group of players for this camp that I feel can give us the best chance of winning this play-off. It is an exciting team and an exciting time and the squad is ready to go.

“The conversations I have had with the players not selected on this occasion will remain private and confidential, which is aligned to the values of this group.

“Every player in the squad and on the standby list has a role to play and the door is always open.”

Northern Ireland senior women's team manager Tanya Oxtoby at Windsor Park.

Injuries have ruled out four other players, namely Montrose Women goalkeeper Lauren Perry, Glentoran Women midfielder Nadene Caldwell, Nottingham Forest Women midfielder Caragh Hamilton, and Hearts Women striker Kerry Beattie.

On the upside Rangers Women midfielder Megan Bell, London City Lionesses midfielder Connie Scofield, and Birmingham City Women defender Ellie Mason all return after missing the last international double-header in July through injury.

Three other players are back in after longer absences, most notably Nottingham Forest Women defender Natalie Johnson, the 30-year-old last in the squad for a Euro qualifier against Belarus in October 2020. She is yet to earn a senior cap, although she has been an unused substitute on five occasions.

Also returning are 21-year-old Crusaders Strikers defender Rachel McLaren and Liverpool Feds goalkeeper Rachael Norney, both of whom have only one cap to their name.

Northern Ireland cemented their place in round one of the play-offs back in July with victories over Bosnia and Herzegovina (2-0 at home) and Malta (2-0 away) in the UEFA Women’s Nations League.

Oxtoby’s team, who finished second behind Portugal in League B Group 3 in the UWNL, are set to take on Croatia at the Stadion Varteks in Varazdin next Friday (October 25, 5pm BST start) before meeting them again at Windsor Park on Tuesday October 29 (7pm).

If Northern Ireland defeat the Croatians in the two-legged contest they will face the winners of the tie between Norway and Albania home and away in a play-off for a slot at UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 in Switzerland.

NI Women squad for the play-off games against Croatia (October 25 away and October 29 at Windsor Park:

Goalkeepers: Jackie Burns (Bristol City Women), Maddy Harvey-Clifford (Crusaders Strikers), Rachael Norney (Liverpool Feds).

Defenders: Rebecca Holloway, Rebecca McKenna, Ellie Mason (all Birmingham City Women), Laura Rafferty (Rangers Women), Rachel Dugdale (Blackburn Rovers Women), Kelsie Burrows (Cliftonville Ladies), Rachel McLaren (Crusaders Strikers), Natalie Johnson (Nottingham Forest Women).

Midfielders: Joely Andrews (Hearts Women), Chloe McCarron (Glentoran Women), Louise McDaniel (Cliftonville Ladies), Brenna McPartlan (Burnley Women), Megan Bell (Rangers Women), Connie Scofield (London City Lionesses).

Forwards: Emily Wilson (Glentoran Women), Simone Magill (Birmingham City Women), Lauren Wade (Hearts Women), Keri Halliday (Linfield Women), Casey Howe (Nottingham Forest Women), Danielle Maxwell (Cliftonville Ladies).