Burton’s Udoka Godwin-Malife suffers alleged racist abuse at Bristol Rovers

Burton boss Gary Bowyer and defender Udoka Godwin-Malife were quizzed by police officers after the player was allegedly the target of racist abuse during the 3-1 defeat by Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium.

Bowyer and Godwin-Malife, 24, were spoken to by uniformed officers in the changing room area as police investigated an incident that prompted referee Tom Kirk to halt the game midway through the second half.

During a lengthy delay to proceedings a Rovers supporter was ordered to leave the ground following the incident which prompted a flurry of finger-pointing by players.

Bowyer remained tight-lipped about the nature of the incident, but told reporters: “At this moment in time there’s not a great deal I can say with an investigation going on and so I can’t really comment on anything else other than that at the moment.

“My main concern is the welfare of our players, so that is the main thing for me, making sure all of our players are okay and so we will offer all of them the support that is needed.

“But apart from that it is then above my head in terms of the authorities and what have you and it is under investigation.”

The incident overshadowed an exciting basement battle in the West Country that saw Rovers win thanks to late goals from winger Luke Thomas and substitute Isaac Hutchinson after Fabio Tavares cancelled out Chris Martin’s opener.

“The first 45 minutes were too passive and I’ve not seen that in our last six or seven games,” Bowyer added.

“That was really disappointing but we challenged them at half-time to show a response and we did.

“I can’t remember Max Crocombe having a save to make and yet we conceded three goals which were all really poor.

“I was delighted to see Fabio score but then he went off with a hamstring injury which showed that whatever could go wrong for us did go wrong in a really big fashion.”

When asked about the second-half stoppage, Rovers manager Inigo Calderon said: “Apparently it was racist abuse or something like that and if that is what happened, I don’t like that at all.

“I don’t think that represents the Rovers fans at all. If that happened, the fan can not be here any more, simple as that. That’s not acceptable.”

The incident tarnished an important win for Rovers as their undefeated home run stretched to four games.

“It was a roller coaster of a game,” Calderon added. “It was too open for my liking, I want us to have more control but I don’t want to spoil the players’ celebration.

“I’m pleased that we’re finding different ways to win and we are defending much better which is encouraging.

“The first goal was a good goal and then the second was probably all about desire so it’s important that we are not predictable and the boys should have confidence going forward otherwise things will be complicated.”