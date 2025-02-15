Burnley’s Hannibal Mejbri alleges Preston’s Milutin Osmajic made racist comment

Burnley manager Scott Parker speaks with Hannibal Mejbri after an alleged racist incident during the 0-0 draw at Preston

Burnley’s Hannibal Mejbri has promised to “always call out racism” after an allegation of racist abuse was made against Preston forward Milutin Osmajic during Saturday’s stalemate.

The 0-0 draw at Deepdale was overshadowed by a second-half incident where Mejbri was left incensed after a heated exchange with Osmajic.

A disconsolate Mejbri immediately spoke with referee Andrew Kitchen and while Preston later released a statement which denied Osmajic had used racist language, ex-Manchester United youth-team product Mejbri has vowed to “not be silent” following a controversial Lancashire derby.

I will not be silent about what happened today. I will always call out racism whenever I hear or see it. That is the only way we change as a sport and a society.I am a strong person but nobody should have to experience this disgusting abuse on the pitch. — Hannibal Mejbri (@HannibalMejbri) February 15, 2025

“I will not be silent about what happened today. I will always call out racism whenever I hear or see it,” Mejbri said in a post on X.

“That is the only way we change as a sport and a society. I am a strong person but nobody should have to experience this disgusting abuse on the pitch.”

A Preston statement read: “Preston North End are aware of a complaint that has been made by Hannibal Mejbri and Burnley FC to today’s match officials with regards to an allegation of a comment made by Milutin Osmajic during today’s Sky Bet Championship fixture at Deepdale.

“Milutin Osmajic has strongly refuted the claims of a racist comment made towards Hannibal Mejbri in a post-match meeting with today’s match officials.

“The club would like to thank the match officials for the way they have handled the issue and will assist with the investigation until a conclusion has been found.

Milutin Osmajic, right, denies the allegations (Barrington Coombs/PA)

“In the meantime, the club feel it is unjust and inappropriate to post social media comments presuming guilt until there is the opportunity for a full investigation to take place.

“Preston North End utterly condemn any incidents of racism or discrimination wherever and whenever they occur, however Milutin Osmajic categorically denies the allegations made against him today. No further comment will be made at this time.”

Mejbri spoke with Clarets boss Scott Parker following the incident and Burnley have vowed to support their player.

“Burnley Football Club is aware of an alleged comment made to Hannibal by Milutin Osmajic during our game against Preston North End which was reported to officials both during and after the game,” a club statement read.

“During the second half Hannibal made referee Andrew Kitchen aware of the comment who has registered the complaint. The club would like to thank the officials for their professional handling of the incident.

Burnley manager Scott Parker speaks with Hannibal Mejbri (Barrington Coombs/PA)

“The club will continue to show its complete support to Hannibal and there will be no further comment made until the investigation has been completed.”

Burnley boss Parker said in his post-match press conference: “Something inappropriate was said to Hannibal which he reported.

“You could clearly see he was very distressed and in that moment we tried to get some context into what exactly had happened because he was very emotional.

“He explained to me what was said and at that moment we just wanted to work out how he was and where he was in his head space. It will go down to due process now.”

Burnley’s 11th consecutive clean sheet was not enough to earn another Championship victory and they are five points off leaders Sheffield United.