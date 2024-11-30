Bristol City pile pressure on Plymouth boss Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney saw his side well beaten again

Pressure piled on Wayne Rooney as his Plymouth team suffered a second-half capitulation in a 4-0 Championship hammering by Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

The home side finally made incessant pressure pay on 57 minutes when Scott Twine got a telling touch to Anis Mehmeti’s right-footed drive to beat Dan Grimshaw from close range.

Mehmeti’s brace put the game beyond doubt before Sinclair Armstrong added a late fourth – causing previously supportive Argyle fans to turn on their team, who have now conceded 27 goals in 10 Championship away games this season.

City made an enforced change from the side beaten 1-0 at Watford in midweek, with Scott Twine replacing the injured Marcus McGuane in midfield, while Rooney made six changes to the Plymouth team humbled 6-1 by Norwich.

The Argyle boss had called for a solid start but that was hardly the case as several of City’s early attacks caused panic. Zak Vyner fired wide from 20 yards and Jason Knight headed wide from a corner when he should have hit the target.

Nahki Wells mishit another chance wide at the far post from a Cam Pring cross before Vyner went close again from distance. But City could not turn their early pressure into goals and Argyle’s self-belief gradually grew.

Grimshaw saved well from Mehmeti’s defected drive and made two more blocks from the same move with the offside flag already up. City’s first-half frustration deepened when Wells well fired home in stoppage time only to be denied by another offside decision.

Ryan Hardie’s low 48th-minute shot, comfortably saved by Max O’Leary, brought sarcastic cheers from Plymouth fans behind the goal. Soon normal service was resumed as Grimshaw had to keep out a Luke McNally header from a corner and then two Mehmeti shots.

It seemed City must score as Twine ran unmarked onto a Wells pass only to shoot wide on 53 minutes with Grimshaw to beat. Moments later the busy Argyle keeper was in action again, beating away a more powerful Twine effort.

It did not look like being Twine’s day when he rocked the crossbar with a fierce drive but seconds later he was celebrating an opening goal which opened the floodgates.

Argyle lacked nothing in effort but were comprehensively outplayed, offering little in the final stages as City continued to dominate.

Mehmeti cut in from the left to hit a sweetly-struck shot into the opposite bottom corner and then found the roof of the net with a superb 70th-minute finish from Wells’ pass.

Substitute Armstrong burst clear to slot home at the death and cap a fine afternoon for his side.